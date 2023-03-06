Automated Suturing Devices Market to hit US$ 4.81 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Automated Suturing Devices Market is expected to clock US$ 4.81 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Automated Suturing Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The automated suturing devices market is continuing to grow. In the past few years, there have been several advancements in suturing technology that have been making automated suturing devices more accessible and easier to use. This has resulted in increased market demand for automated suturing devices and has been driving market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are also contributing to market growth.

Minimally invasive surgeries include gynecologic surgeries, endoscopic surgeries, appendectomy surgeries, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries. Since minimally invasive surgeries are less painful and enable patients to return to their normal lives much faster than conventional surgical procedures, patients are more likely to undergo them. As a result, there is a growing need for cutting-edge methods and tools, such automated suturing equipment, which promote quick wound healing following surgical treatments. To lessen maternal blood loss following caesarean sections, they are also utilized. Because of this, demand for automated suturing devices is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to an increase in surgical procedures. As the market continues to grow, more companies are entering the market, bringing more competition and driving down prices. This is making automated suturing devices more affordable and accessible for a wide range of medical professionals.

The global automated suturing devices market has been analyzed from four perspectives: disease type, treatment type, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global automated suturing devices market has been segmented into:

Reusable

Disposable

The disposable automated suturing devices segment is projected to rise with a high revenue CAGR in the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to factors such as an increase in surgical operations, an increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases that prolong hospital stays, and the effects of COVID-19 outbreaks over the world. The market is lined with many disposable automated suturing tools. For instance, Endomina is a single-use over-the-scope suturing tool that facilitates the use of transmural anterior-to-posterior endoscopic sutures to execute extensive plications in the stomach. According to evidence, the usage of such tools aids in overcoming laparoscopy's visual and ergonomic inadequacies while enhancing the benefits of traditional laparoscopes, which will contribute to the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global automated suturing devices market has been segmented into:

Gastrointestinal

Cardiology

Gynecology

Orthopedic

Others

The orthopedic segment is expected to record a high revenue CAGR in the forecast period. It is due to the high risk of developing orthopedic disorders exists among the ageing geriatric population, which is rising. The market is anticipated to be driven in the near future by an increase in traffic accident cases and sports-related injuries, both of which are on the rise.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on the end user, the global automated suturing devices market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to register a high revenue CAGR in the forecast period. Automatic suturing devices are increasingly preferred in ambulatory care facilities and other clinics due to factors including reduced turnaround time and quick recovery. Some of the variables anticipated to fuel growth during the projection period include easy availability and increasing applicability in emergency care.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global automated suturing devices market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The automated suturing devices market in the Asia Pacific region has been growing rapidly over the past few years. This is due to the increased demand for medical care, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness about the benefits of using automated suturing devices. Furthermore, the availability of advanced technology and the increasing focus on patient safety and quality of care are also driving the growth of the automated suturing devices market in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is also contributing to the growth of the automated suturing devices market. Additionally, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is also driving the growth of the automated suturing devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global automated suturing devices market are:

Medtronic Plc

Ethicon Inc.

Anchora Medical

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

EndoEvolution

Sutrue Limited

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AUTOMATED SUTURING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Reusable Disposable GLOBAL AUTOMATED SUTURING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Gastrointestinal Cardiology Gynecology Orthopedic Others GLOBAL AUTOMATED SUTURING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

TOC Continued..

Automated Suturing Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 2.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 4.81 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Application, End User and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

