Constellium discussed decarbonization initiatives at White House Roundtable

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium, attended the Roundtable on Industrial Innovation and Decarbonization at the White House on March 3, 2023, together with senior-level officials of the Biden-Harris Administration, other major industrial companies and labor leaders, to share Constellium’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and discuss how the Administration and the private sector can collaborate to address climate change issues.



During this roundtable, Mr. Germain stated his support for public investments such as the ones made through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which are essential to accelerate the transition to low-carbon. The Administration should ensure that the industry continues to operate in a fair environment during this transition, to protect jobs and competitiveness. Lastly, Mr. Germain highlighted the key role of recycling in a low-carbon economy, and advocated for deposit return programs to increase the recycling rate in the U.S.

“I was honored to be invited to participate in this roundtable at the White House, and was thrilled to learn more about the many initiatives and efforts of the industry and the Administration to promote a low-carbon economy,” said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Decarbonization is a critical topic that requires collaboration between the public and the private sectors, and Constellium is eager to continue to support efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy.”

Constellium has disclosed its commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 30% in 2030 vs. 2021, and to increase its recycled input to at least 50% by 2030.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600

investor-relations@constellium.com