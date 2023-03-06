Lleida.net receives three new patents in Europe and reaches a total of 224 international recognitions

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has received three patents in three of Europe's leading economies: Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



These three new patents follow on from the one received in mid-February 2022 for its method for electronic contract signing.

With these patents, the Spanish company, a European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry, has now obtained 224 international recognitions.

The authors of the patents are the CEO of the company, Sisco Sapena, and Carolina Solá, part of the technical team of Lleida.net.

The three patents are valid for 20 years in a region with more than 100 million inhabitants, and which represents an important part of the continent's economic engine.

"Obtaining these three patents in three important countries is a further demonstration of our commitment to innovation and the protection of our intellectual property. This allows us to continue to lead in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry in Europe and to continue offering quality technological solutions to our clients," explained Sapena, who founded the company in 1995.

The company, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, BME Growth in Madrid and OTCQX in New York, has been granted patent recognition in more than 60 countries.

These include the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand.

Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the strongest in the sector worldwide.

Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification and contracting market in the countries in which it is present and those in which it plans to be in the future, includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

