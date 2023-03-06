/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Feb-23 14,400 €593.54 €8,546,946 28-Feb-23 18,000 €585.71 €10,542,780 01-Mar-23 14,824 €583.05 €8,643,104 02-Mar-23 15,170 €569.75 €8,643,173 03-Mar-23 14,700 €587.99 €8,643,506

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

