X-Rite Showcases Color Measurement Solutions for a Sustainable Workflow at European Coatings Show

At ECS 2023, X-Rite will demonstrate how paint and coatings manufacturers can accelerate color formulation, improve color matching, and maintain color throughout production to achieve sustainability goals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, will showcase the latest color measurement solutions for a sustainable workflow at European Coatings Show (ECS), March 28 – 30, in Nuremberg, Germany. In Hall 4, Stand 566, X-Rite will highlight how paint and coating manufacturers can accelerate color formulation, ensure an accurate color match, avoid color rejections, and improve customer satisfaction. X-Rite's connected color solutions standardize digital color communications for designers, paint producers, and OEM's, ensuring the specified color is achieved on any substrate.

"Climate change has accelerated the paint and coatings industry's move towards digitization and reducing carbon footprints," said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "At ECS, attendees can see advanced color measurement technology designed to make it easier to capture precise color data and digitize it across their workflow. Customers can communicate accurate expectations, create virtual prototypes, efficiently formulate colorants by optimizing pigments, control color quality, and track data for conformity and continuous improvement. This leads to reduced waste, rework, and a sustainable workflow."

At ECS, X-Rite will display color measurement solutions for every stage of the design to production process.

Design and Specification – Build digital color palettes and create digital color standards that can be shared across a global supply chain. Learn which X-Rite spectrophotometer is best for your application and how to digitally communicate color between designers, brands, paint producers, and OEMs.

Virtual Prototyping – Create virtual prototypes by leveraging spectral and imaging data to render original paint and coating color and texture onto a 3D model using X-Rite PANTORA™ software. Economically digitize the appearance of paints using the X-Rite Ci7000 Series, MA-T12, and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers and create a digital library of colors for use in virtual prototyping to visualize paint colors on different substrates for faster product development.

Formulation – Remove subjectivity from color formulation using advanced formulation software that can increase the color match rate by 50 percent. Color iMatch delivers optimal initial color matches, reduces wasteful formulation attempts, and optimizes pigment costs.

Production and Quality Control – Maintain, compare, and analyze production color to the standard, ensuring it stays in tolerance from formulation through shipment. Learn how to accelerate time to market and reduce customer rework.

Retail Paint Solutions – Deliver precise color matches for a wider range of customer samples and produce the perfect paint match the first time. Learn how to develop a high-quality paint database to support retail paint sales.

For more information about X-Rite solutions for paint and coatings, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/paint-coatings-color-measurement

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com.

