Advancements Series to Broadcast New Episode on Saturday, March 11th at 8:00 PM ET

Tune in to Bloomberg to discover how developments in technology are improving several sectors today.

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce the broadcast of an upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, March 11th at 8:00 pm ET.

With a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the workforce, Advancements will educate about some of the issues that businesses may face when managing external teams. Viewers will learn how innovations in technology are helping businesses to build, manage, and track outside workers as the show explores JobBliss' SAAS contractor/freelance collaboration tool, which enables companies and internal teams to manage and work efficiently with contractors, independent consultants, freelancers, and internal teams.

Next, the series will uncover how entrepreneurship through acquisition is creating a path to business ownership that circumvents the startup career path as it explores how DZS Capital is addressing succession challenges faced by many small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) today. Spectators will see how the program supports each entrepreneur, providing access to capital, professional support, and guidance throughout the entire process.

Audiences will also learn about some of the current challenges taking place throughout the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. The segment will explore how next-level performance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals are being realized via scalable integration of hardware technologies and software solutions, powered by unique AI/ML engines. With sustainability at the forefront of mind, the show will uncover how SEGUENTE is helping businesses reduce their energy consumption and costs, while bringing a depth of expertise in finding the proper channels to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

Finally, get an inside look at the latest advances in cancer diagnostics as the show educates about Pharus Diagnostics' (PharusDx) innovative Oncosweep Liquid Biopsy™ molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer, which uses microRNA and other biomarkers to detect multiple types of cancer in the early stages. Viewers will see how the company's platform analyzes multiple biomarkers of microRNA circulating in the patient's blood, while using machine learning to detect the presence of cancer in the patient.

"From improvements in ESG to the latest breakthroughs in healthcare technology, this episode is focused on enlightening and entertaining audiences on several innovations taking place across society," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this information."

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit https://AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/advancements_series_to_broadcast_new_episode_on_saturday_march_11th_at_8_00_pm_et/prweb19205466.htm