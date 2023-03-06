LISNR & Meep Partner to Bring Ultrasonic Authentications to Growing Mobility as a Service Ecosystem

MaaS Platform Leader, Meep, and Proof-Present Authentication Leader, LISNR, team up to deliver a superior ticketing and payment alternative to operators and end riders

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

Meep, a leading provider of mobility-as–a-service in Southern Europe, has inked a partnership with LISNR, the global leader in proximity verification, to enable contactless authentications for mobility operators and riders.

The collaboration between Meep and LISNR is LISNR's first major partnership with a MaaS provider this year, as mobility is a key vertical and focus area for the overall growth strategy of LISNR. The relationship between LISNR's contactless proximity capabilities and Meep's unique mobile app and platform capabilities will enable both groups to attract bus, train, and transit operators looking for a more robust customer experience.

LISNR's ultrasonic proximity verification solution can be leveraged for mobile payment and mobile ticketing scenarios, where the high cost of QR code scanners and NFC readers can become obsolete with one complete platform offered by Meep. As MaaS aims to provide the best return value for users, societies, and the environment, a cost effective solution that aims to enable and include online and offline passengers is key to the success of LISNR & Meep.

"LISNR's technology enhances the mobility ecosystems that Meep creates, making them more widely usable, and therefore, this partnership unlocks tremendous opportunities for American cities" - Guillermo Campoamor, CEO, Meep

As the Mobility as a Service industry is expected to hit nearly $78.5 bn in valuation by 2027, and the proximity payment ecosystem is expected to hit $42.7 bn by 2030, LISNR and Meep are focused on being the leader in this space. As digital transformation trends grow across the globe, and consumer feedback becomes increasingly important, a more inclusive and digital mobility experience will continue to enhance the rider and operator journey.

"Mobility is a key and critical market vertical for LISNR and Meep is a great partner for us to service this massively growing industry. The Meep team communicated to us that LISNR's ability to over perform current modalities, QR code and NFC, with a more secure, cost-efficient modality, with flexible range will enable operators and end riders to create a frictionless and seamless journey, all while gaining loyalty from entry to exit, with a complete and easy to use platform. LISNR's ability to operate in offline environments will allow ecosystem leaders to provide an inclusive and accessible means of ticket entry and payment, which further enables LISNR to be well positioned in playing an integral role in the MaaS landscape." -Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR

About Meep

Meep creates digital mobility ecosystems by integrating information and payments of all mobility options in a city, both public and private transport. Meep promotes the use of public transport and more efficient and connected mobility, bringing the service closer to the citizen to increase the number of passengers and business opportunities with all mobility operators. Meep's solutions have already been rolled out in 7 countries and more than 25 cities; with more than 165 services integrated into our multimodal platform.

About LISNR

LISNR's proximity solutions ensure secure, seamless and contactless data transfer. Powered by a ubiquitous device & OS platform, LISNR's non-captive near-field association provides proof-present authentication enabled through proximity tokens. From entry validation to payments and fulfillment, LISNR empowers merchant micro-moments across the customer journey. Headquartered in Cincinnati, LISNR is currently deployed in 8 countries via multiple global partners. LISNR powers transactions and connects the online to offline customer journey globally with the most advanced near Ultrasonic Data Platform. Founded in 2012, LISNR's major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about the LISNR technology visit: http://www.lisnr.com or email info@lisnr.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19202232.htm