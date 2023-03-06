CareDx To Participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CareDx, Inc. CDNA – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company will participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

CareDx's management is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6th, 2023, at 4:35 PM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

