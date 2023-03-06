Wipro Announces its Americas Headquarters in New Jersey

Wipro Limited WIT BSE: 507685,WIPRO)), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro's ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60% of Wipro's global revenues. Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). Wipro's US leadership team are based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro's COO.

A celebration of the new space will take place on March 6th with the Wipro executive team, staff, customers, and government officials in attendance to congratulate Wipro on the new space and to interact with key clients based in the Garden State.

"The opening of Wipro's Americas Headquarters further underscores that the companies of tomorrow are planting their flags in New Jersey today," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey. We look forward to the numerous ways in which Wipro will contribute to – and benefit from – our thriving innovation ecosystem."

Srini Pallia, CEO – Americas 1, Wipro Limited said, "In today's dynamic business landscape, companies are constantly facing new challenges and pressures that require them to adapt and transform their operations. Adoption of Cloud and using AI will be instrumental to meet these challenges head on. At Wipro, we use our vast technology experience and domain expertise to help drive business outcomes for our customers. The Wipro America's Headquarters launch represents a new era, as we place great importance on settling our workforce in an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration to drive business forward in the region."

Suzanne Dann, CEO – Americas 2, Wipro Limited said, "The launch of our new workspace provides employees, clients, and partners a tremendous location to meet, collaborate, and innovate. The space has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate our client's growing needs for collaboration, while delivering outstanding employee and client experiences. We couldn't be prouder of our new workspace and its reflection of our longstanding and significant investments in the Americas."

The office will serve clients across industries such as banking and financial technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media and entertainment, gaming and tech, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, and manufacturing. Wipro was recently ranked #3 Top Employer in the U.S. by Top Employers Institute.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited WIT BSE: 507685,WIPRO)) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

