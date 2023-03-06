The Battery Show Europe Announces Inaugural Advisory Board List and 2023 Event Registration is Now Live

Advisory Board includes global automobile and industry thought leaders such as BMW, PowerCo, Mitsubishi and Bloomberg.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Battery Show Europe, the must-attend trade show connecting the European and international advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, announces registration for the event is live and revealed new notable show initiatives and educational sessions set to take place May 23-25 at the Messe Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Battery Show Europe will host its first-ever Advisory Board boasting a list of 20 industry leading experts and top-tier notable brands from global organizations such as: Solid Power, Volta Energy Technologies, Caterpillar Inc., Siemens AG, BMW Group and BloomberNEF. The advisory board serves to educate the EV and battery fields through real-life experiences and tangible solutions across a variety of related verticals.

"Both the advanced battery and electric vehicle markets are projected to grow at a rapid rate over the next few years with keen consumer interest. Battery Show Europe is the global meeting point for international EV experts to share and discover emerging industry insights and trends," says Rob Shelton, Event Director, The Battery Show Europe. "The strategic addition of the Advisory Board will ensure the latest and most innovative information across battery market leaders is accessible to our exhibiting and attending companies."

With the next-generation advanced battery market expected to reach USD 1,631.95 million by the end of this year, The Battery Show Europe, co-located with The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, is returning to Stuttgart to focus on real-world commercial solutions, giving attendees concrete takeaways to apply to their organizations. Germany is the European hub for battery manufacturing and is poised to become the second-largest lithium battery producer in the world by 2025. With many brands servicing an international market, technologies and solutions will be shared on a global scale that includes North America.

The official roster of accredited media partners covering the event include Batteries International, Cambridge Enertech, Charged, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology and E-mobility engineering.

The Battery Show Europe is currently at capacity waitlist for any new additional exhibitors. To register as an attendee or press, please visit www.thebatteryshow.eu.

About Informa Markets - Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc INF, creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com

