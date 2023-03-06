Submit Release
Altria to Host Webcast to Discuss Altria's Definitive Agreement to Acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) MO will host a live audio webcast on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc. Altria issued a press release earlier today at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria's Chief Executive Officer, and other members of management will discuss Altria's definitive agreement to acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc. and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

