Ocugen Appoints Quan A. Vu to Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer

MALVERN, Pa., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) OCGN, a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced the appointment of Quan A. Vu to Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer.



"Quan has quickly become a tremendous asset for Ocugen and his comprehensive healthcare and financial expertise is providing valuable insight toward reaching our corporate goals," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. "With Quan now overseeing both finance and business development, there will be a fully integrated approach to financial strategy—pursuing new partnerships and engaging with the investment community."

Mr. Vu joined Ocugen on February 1, 2023, and has been working closely across multiple, key corporate functions—understanding short- and long-term business and financial needs of the Company along with the potential of its differentiated scientific platforms. With his additional appointment as Chief Financial Officer, and aside from his management and oversight of the finance and accounting functions, Mr. Vu will partner closely with Dr. Musunuri to enhance the Company's forward-looking, value-additive financial initiatives by leveraging the Company's anticipated clinical milestone achievements to bolster fundamental shareholder composition, expand interactions with the investor community, and ensure reputable capital markets and equity research support.

"I am excited about this new role and the ability to work alongside the leadership team to advance Ocugen at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Vu. "We will continue to work collaboratively to position the Company for future success."

Before joining Ocugen, Mr. Vu was most recently Chief Operating Officer/Chief Business Officer for 180 Life Sciences. He began his career in healthcare investment banking at both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and then held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Impax Laboratories, Anthem, and Amgen. Mr. Vu obtained his BA in Economics from UCLA, graduating summa cum laude with College Honors and Economics Departmental Honors. He is also a Certified Treasury Professional (inactive).

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

