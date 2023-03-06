Nationally Recognized Leader Releases New Book about Following Christ-Like Leadership

Author RD (Randy) Oostra shows his readers where to look for examples of leadership

One day, RD (Randy) Oostra was working on several presentations at the same time. A business presentation that had stacks of papers piled high was near a stack of files for his Bible study group. The two piles teetered and fell together, not only creating a mess but also a metaphor for the life Oostra was trying to lead, that both business leadership and faith can be intertwined. That metaphor turned into an idea that led Oostra to write his debut book, "The Narrow Path to Expansive Vision: Essays on following the light of the greatest leader who ever lived: Jesus Christ".

The book is a guide for religious and secular readers looking to learn about Christ-inspired leadership. Oostra wants his readers to find a practical approach that can positively shape their lives by taking a Christ-inspired leadership framework based on the Gospels and comparing it with some of the most influential secular writings on leadership over recent decades.

"Taking the narrow path does not mean you are rigid and narrow-minded. It is the opposite of that," Oostra said. "The book provides you a framework, a context, a lens for your life narrative that will allow you to have a broader, more inclusive vision for your life purpose."

In addition, Oostra tells the story of his childhood set in a rigorous Dutch reformation community, and how he navigated through the science-based world of healthcare, as well as his frustrations with Church leadership.

"It is my hope that, through my journey, this Christ-inspired leadership framework can be of benefit to anyone who is exploring their life purpose, whether as a Christian or non-Christian, or someone who doesn't have strong faith or any faith at all," Oostra said.

About the author

RD (Randy) Oostra, for the last 13 years was the CEO of a $7 billion health and well-being organization with more than 40,000 employees in 28 states. Oostra is regarded as one of the nation's top leaders in health care and has been named to prestigious industry lists including Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People for five consecutive years, and Becker's Healthcare's 100 Great Leaders to Know in Healthcare. Oostra was recently honored with the Jefferson Award for Public Service and was the recipient of the Ohio Hospital Association's Donald R. Newkirk Award for making a significant lifetime contribution to the healthcare industry. Randy has received national recognition for his company's far-reaching initiatives to address socioeconomic factors that impact health and well-being, including programs addressing hunger, access to food, education, financial security, housing, and community and economic development. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843227-the-narrow-path-to-expansive-vision

