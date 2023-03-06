InterExchange Awards Exclusive Fellowship to Support Social, Environmental and Humanitarian Impact

Application deadline approaches for volunteer grants.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterExchange is proud to announce that it will be awarding up to $100,000 in fellowships in 2023 to support sustainable international volunteer projects. The Christianson Fellowship—which provides funding up to $10,000 per recipient—will be awarded to individuals working on projects that align with the InterExchange mission, and will provide recipients with the resources and support they need to make a sustainable, positive impact in communities around the world. Since its inception in 2007, the Christianson Fellowship has supported more than 100 individuals carrying out volunteer projects abroad of varying lengths (minimum six months requirement) in all corners of the globe.

"The InterExchange Christianson Fellowship is a truly unique source of funding support for inspiring young Americans committed to doing good in the world," says Christine La Monica-Lunn, President & CEO of InterExchange. "Since the beginning of our commitment to meaningful philanthropic activity, we have made it a priority to consider a wide range of impactful projects around the world in line with the motivations and future career goals of our exceptional Fellows. Postpandemic, we see that the need for altruistic service projects in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals is more important than ever. We look forward to doing our part so that our Fellows can do theirs."

The Christianson Fellowship is open to applicants from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. Christianson Fellows have had a lasting, positive impact on rural and urban communities in 42 countries across five continents, engaging in meaningful service projects in a broad array of fields. Most recently, InterExchange has provided support to inspired young Americans involved in restorative justice, sports diplomacy, and clean water projects in South Africa, Panama, and India. Alumni have gone on to pursue careers as medical doctors and researchers, civil servants, entrepreneurs, and even as founders of their own NGOs, both in the United States and abroad.

"The Christianson Fellowship for me was the foundation to who I am today," says Sheila Xu, a 2015 Christianson Fellow whose project focused on organizing resources for the deaf community in Italy's Veneto Province. "Once I looked at the Christianson Fellowship I thought it was a perfect match because I could create what I wanted... and that, truly, started off my entire journey to lead me to where I am now."

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be reviewed after the close of each application deadline (March 15, July 15, October 15). For more information about the Fellowship and application process, please visit https://www.interexchange.org/foundation.

About InterExchange: InterExchange is a private, nonprofit organization with 55 years of experience in international cultural exchange. We are dedicated to promoting international understanding through development and implementation of affordable intercultural and life experiential work/training opportunities. Our mission is to promote cultural awareness, knowledge, and global competence among people from around the world through international exchange programs, offering work and training opportunities in the United States and abroad.

