Corentec to Showcase Innovative Solutions at American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2023 Conference

Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, will be showcasing its latest products at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2023 Conference from March 7 to March 11, 2023, in the Venetian Expo booth # 5027. The conference, which is being held in Las Vegas, is one of the premier events in the orthopedics industry and is expected to draw thousands of attendees from around the world.

At the conference, Corentec will be exhibiting a wide range of innovative solutions that are designed to meet the evolving needs of the orthopedic community. Among the products that will be on display are:

Exult Primary Knee System: Exult is designed to restore the knee joint. The design is optimized for fit and mobility of the joint. It is a high-performance knee system with robust sizing options designed to provide greater stability throughout full range of motion.

Lospa Total Revision Knee System: Lospa is designed to restore knee joint. It provides improved mobility. Optimal sizing options and a constrained liner for additional stability.

Bencox Hip System: Bencox M Stem design offers minimized anterior posterior thickness and reduces the amount of bone loss.

Bencox Z Cup w/ Cortinium technology: The world's first product with Directed Energy Deposition (DED) based 3D Printing coating technology. Roughness is 3 times higher than TPS which increases initial fixation.

"We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the AAOS 2023 Conference and to have the opportunity to showcase our latest solutions to the orthopedic community," said Doo Hoon Sun, MD, CEO of Corentec. "Our products are designed to meet the needs of today's orthopedic surgeons and patients, and we believe that they will play a key role in advancing the field of orthopedics in the years to come."

Attendees of the AAOS 2023 Conference are encouraged to visit the Corentec booth to learn more about the company's innovative solutions and to speak with Corentec representatives from the company.

About Corentec

Corentec is a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market. Corentec manufactures and delivers the highest quality orthopedic products that benefit patients, their caregivers and healthcare institutions. Corentec is headquartered in South Korea, with offices in the United States, Japan, and China. Corentec is run by three Co-CEO's, the Sun brothers, and is powered by a talented group of over 200 employees worldwide.

