Alvopetro Announces Record February 2023 Sales Volumes

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ALV ALVOF announces February 2023 average sales volumes of 2,866 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.4 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 128 bopd, based on field estimates. February sales volumes are a new record for Alvopetro, an increase of 4% from January 2023 and 5% from Q4 2022. All natural gas sales from February 1 to July 31, 2023 are at our new contracted price of BRL2.00/m3 or $11.88/Mcf (based on our average heat content to date and the January 31, 2023 BRL/USD foreign exchange rate of 5.10), an increase of 3.6% from our prior contracted price. Including recently approved and enhanced sales tax credits, our realized gas price, net of sales taxes, for the month of February was approximately $12.23/Mcf (based on our average heat content to date and the average February 2023 BRL/USD foreign exchange rate of 5.17).

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

