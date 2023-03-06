Rising Awareness and Technological Advancements Fuel Growth in Digital Sphygmomanometer Market

Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

A digital sphygmomanometer is a medical device that measures blood pressure. It works by inflating a cuff around the upper arm and then slowly releasing the pressure while measuring the sound of blood flowing through the arteries. The device displays the measurement on a digital screen in units of millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Digital sphygmomanometers are easy to use and provide accurate blood pressure readings quickly and conveniently.

The global digital sphygmomanometer market was estimated at $942.55 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,560.50 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2022 to 2031.

𝐀 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Cuff: The cuff is wrapped around the upper arm to compress the brachial artery, which is located underneath the cuff. It is usually made of a durable fabric with a Velcro strap to secure it in place.

Pressure Sensor: The pressure sensor is the component that detects the pressure within the cuff and converts it into an electrical signal.

Display Unit: The display unit shows the measurement of blood pressure on a digital screen. It may also have buttons to control the device and change settings. Some digital sphygmomanometers also have additional features, such as memory to store previous readings, the ability to calculate an average reading, and a battery indicator.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Rise in adoption of digital wrist sphygmomanometers especially in home care setting and increase in use of disposable cuffs for arm type digital sphygmomanometers, during the pandemic had a positive impact on the global digital sphygmomanometer market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐠𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐰 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Increasing prevalence of hypertension: Hypertension is a common health condition affecting a large number of people worldwide. The increasing prevalence of hypertension is driving the demand for digital sphygmomanometers, as they are an essential tool for monitoring blood pressure.

Advancements in technology: Technological advancements have led to the development of digital sphygmomanometers that are more accurate, user-friendly, and portable. This has increased their adoption among healthcare professionals and individuals alike.

Rising awareness about health and wellness: There is a growing awareness about the importance of monitoring one's health and taking preventive measures to maintain good health. This has led to an increased demand for digital sphygmomanometers among individuals who want to keep track of their blood pressure at home.

Aging population: The aging population is more susceptible to hypertension and other health conditions, which has led to an increased demand for digital sphygmomanometers in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

Overall, the digital sphygmomanometer market is expected to continue growing due to these factors and the increasing adoption of digital health technologies.

The global digital sphygmomanometer market is analyzed across type, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market players, create strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering about two fifth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

The key market players analyzed in the global digital sphygmomanometer market report include A&D HOLON Holdings Company Limited (A&D Company, Limited), American Diagnostic Corporation, Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Halma plc (Rudolf Riester gmbh), Microlife Corporation, OMRON Corporation (Omron Healthcare, Inc), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd and Yu Yue Medical. The key market players have adopted several strategies such as acquisition, product launch, strategic alliance and collaboration to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

