Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market

The adoption of CPaaS solutions is anticipated to be further accelerated by the fast-growing uptake of the BYOD trend and other mobility solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Expected to Reach USD 80.2 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - Plivo, Sinch & Twilio." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 80.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in cloud spending activities and increase in demand for user-friendly and cost-effective browser-based communication solutions is driving the growth of the global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market. By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2021. By region, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The global communication platform-as-a-service market is analyzed across component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise size segment contributed to nearly three-fifth of the global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 24.3% throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the IT & Telecom segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-fourth of the global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS)market revenue. The education segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. The acoustic fabric and tensile architecture segments are also analyzed through the report.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-Third of the global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The service segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market revenue. The LAMEA region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global communication platform-as-a-service market report include Accenture, 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Avaya Inc., Bandwidth Inc., Infobip Ltd., IntelePeer Cloud Communications LLC, Plivo Inc., Sinch, Twilio Inc., and Vonage America, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the communication platform as a service market. The need to work from home dramatically increased and highlighted the need for dynamic and efficient cloud-based communication solutions for remote working.

● However, growing use of communication platform increased the cyber attacks on the institutes especially on the SMEs.

