New Jersey Health System Adds Streamline Health® eValuator™

/EIN News/ -- Acquires Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis

for Inpatient and Outpatient Care

Atlanta, GA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a 1,600-bed health system in New Jersey. The organization will use eValuator’s automated pre-bill coding analysis platform to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from inpatient and outpatient care.

eValuator’s pre-bill code analysis makes it easy for providers to identify, quantify and expedite correction of coding issues with the highest impact on revenue integrity. With eValuator, providers can optimize financial performance from their inpatient, outpatient, and Pro-Fee encounters through one platform without billing delays.

“Adding another academic medical center-based health system in New Jersey as a partner is especially fulfilling,” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “Given the complex care they provide, it’s crucial to ensure they’re reimbursed fully and accurately. Using eValuator to optimize coding integrity prior to billing will help them focus on— and better fund— their mission of delivering quality care to their community.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) is dedicated to helping providers ensure they’re accurately paid for the care they provide. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services, and analytics that drive compliant revenue, leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

