Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 375,472 in the last 365 days.

New Jersey Health System Adds Streamline Health® eValuator™

/EIN News/ -- Acquires Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis
for Inpatient and Outpatient Care

Atlanta, GA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a 1,600-bed health system in New Jersey. The organization will use eValuator’s automated pre-bill coding analysis platform to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from inpatient and outpatient care.

eValuator’s pre-bill code analysis makes it easy for providers to identify, quantify and expedite correction of coding issues with the highest impact on revenue integrity. With eValuator, providers can optimize financial performance from their inpatient, outpatient, and Pro-Fee encounters through one platform without billing delays.

“Adding another academic medical center-based health system in New Jersey as a partner is especially fulfilling,” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “Given the complex care they provide, it’s crucial to ensure they’re reimbursed fully and accurately. Using eValuator to optimize coding integrity prior to billing will help them focus on— and better fund— their mission of delivering quality care to their community.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) is dedicated to helping providers ensure they’re accurately paid for the care they provide. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services, and analytics that drive compliant revenue, leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media
David Kosloski
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net 

Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net 


Primary Logo

You just read:

New Jersey Health System Adds Streamline Health® eValuator™

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more