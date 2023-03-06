Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size Worth $10.45 Billion, Globally, by 2033 with 12% CAGR during (2023-2033) – Growth Research by The Insight Partners

The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size is driven by rise in adoption of pharma 4.0, shift from legacy to modern MES, rising application in cell and gene therapy sector and need for compliance with regulatory framework, while US held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Germany.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2033 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Devices)”, the global manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2023–2033, it is projected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2033 from USD 3.13 billion in 2022.





Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 3.13 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 10.45 Billion by 2033 Growth rate CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 214 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts & Figures 68 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Offering, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application





Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Korber AG, Siemens AG, General Electric, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Apprentice FS Inc, ATS Global, Atachi Systems, LZ Lifescience Ltd, POMS Corporation, and Schneider Electric are among the key manufacturing execution system in life sciences market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In January 2023 , Emerson, a global software and engineering leader, signed a collaboration agreement with ZAETHER—an enterprise business transformation digital consultant and outcomes provider—to deliver comprehensive software, consulting, and support solutions to help leaders in the life sciences sector enact transformative change for more flexibility, adaptability, and speed to market. Emerson will provide a technology backbone by offering software such as process and knowledge management, real-time modeling software, the Syncade MES, and Mimic simulation software.

In September 2022 , Siemens Digital Industries Software signed a new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Cybord. As part of this partnership, Cybord inline visual AI solution will be offered as the visual inspection solution-as-a-service (SaaS) as part of Siemens' manufacturing analytics solutions for electronics manufacturers. Cybord can be integrated as part of a manufacturing execution system or as a standalone solution, and it is available for production line operators and electronic manufacturers for providing production data analytics and verification capabilities to all stakeholders.





Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market – Regional Overview:

The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe is pioneering digital transformation. The presence of large enterprises in Europe are among the factors contributing to the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth. The region has several large enterprises focusing on increasing efficiencies of operations with the help of advanced technologies while reducing expenditure on in-house IT teams. Larger organizations are more likely to raise budgets for accommodating tasks such as upgrading outdated data infrastructure technologies, incorporating the latest data-security-related products, and making lucrative investments in developing innovative technologies. These factors promote manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth. However, the manufacturers face several challenges in supply chain management, storage, and production management, along with suffering the consequences of a lack of business intelligence. Additionally, the lack of a 360-degree view and difficulties in generating manufacturing execution system reports aggravate challenges for manufacturers.

In terms of revenue, North America commanded the larger manufacturing execution system in life sciences market share in the year 2022 . It is the most technologically advanced region, with major economies such as the US and Canada. Technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market in the region. Further, the rising digitization of manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry is fueling the growth of the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market. In addition, the presence of manufacturing execution system in life sciences market players such as Apprentice FS, Inc; Atachi Systems; Emerson Electric Co; POMS Corporation; and Rockwell Automation, which are continuously working on easing the manufacturing processes in the healthcare sector, boosts the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth in North America.





Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Analysis: Offering Overview

Based on the offering, the manufacturing execution system in the life sciences market is segmented into software and services. The service segment accounted for the largest global manufacturing execution system in life sciences market share, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Services offered by companies in the manufacturing execution system in the life sciences market are categorized as professional and managed services. Their services range from updating software to shifting legacy systems to the cloud. Services can be availed from solution developers or exclusive service providers. These service providers can aid in the customization, optimization, configuration, updating, and integration of tailor-made MES solutions. Service providers offer options of multiple MES solutions, such as Emerson’s Syncade, Rockwell’s FactoryTalk PharmaSuite, or Korber’s PAS-X, to their clients. znt Management Holding GmbH boasts of supporting medical device manufacturers worldwide for over 25 years.









