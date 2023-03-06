Solar Alliance announces engagement of Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce it has entered into an advisory services agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to provide business and capital markets advisory services including investor relations.



Oak Hill will provide investor relations services to Solar Alliance with a focus on providing turn-key solutions for investor relations, marketing in the investment community, targeting advisor channels of distribution and identifying existing and new investors.

“We are excited to enhance our capital markets and investor relations initiatives with the engagement of Oak Hill Financial,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our focused strategy has resulted in a growing company in a growing industry that offers a unique investment opportunity. We will work with Oak Hill to broaden our shareholder base and increase our exposure through Oak Hill’s community of investment advisors and institutional fund managers. Solar Alliance is also pursuing corporate opportunities to expand through partnerships, joint ventures or other initiatives and the timing of this engagement is ideal to support that approach. The Oak Hill team brings significant experience to this role, including high quality strategic advice to support our corporate growth opportunities,” concluded Clark.

“Oak Hill is delighted to partner with Solar Alliance, a company with exciting growth prospects, an impressive project backlog, and tracking to achieve profitability in 2023,” said Oak Hill Financial Partner Damir Gunja. “With strong investor interest in the renewables sector and numerous upcoming catalysts, we are optimistic that Solar Alliance’s unique investment opportunity will resonate with investors. We look forward to supporting the company at this exciting point in its evolution and communicating their story to a broader audience”.

Solar Alliance has entered into the Consulting Agreement dated February 27, 2023, with a first term of a three-month period, effective March 15, 2023. The Consulting Agreement will be automatically renewed for one-month periods unless a written notice is provided by Solar Alliance or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. Oak Hill will receive $10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Consulting Agreement. Oak Hill does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Consulting Agreement remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specialize in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments, technological or operational difficulties, the ability to maintain revenue growth, the ability to execute on the Company’s strategies, the ability to complete the Company’s current and backlog of solar projects, the ability to grow the Company’s market share, the high growth US solar industry, the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue, the expected timing of the construction and completion of the 872 KW Tennessee solar project, the targeting of larger customers, potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2023. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

