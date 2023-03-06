Athira Pharma to Present Data Supporting Therapeutic Potential of Enhancing HGF/MET Neurotrophic System at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming scientific conferences: American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from Mar. 13-15, 2023, and AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD), which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden and virtually from Mar. 28-Apr. 1, 2023.



“Our upcoming presentations offer the opportunity to further highlight our diverse and robust preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of enhancing the HGF/MET pathway in a variety of neurodegenerative disease models,” said Kevin Church, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Athira.

ASENT 2023 Presentation Details:

Title: ATH-1105, a Small Molecule Positive Modulator of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET, is Neuroprotective in a TDP-43 Mouse Model of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Format: Oral and Poster

Session: Pipeline Presentations, Presentation 6, Poster 5

Presenter: Andrée-Anne Berthiaume, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Athira Pharma

Time/Date: Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023; 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. EST

Title: ATH-1020, a Small Molecule Positive Modulator of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET, has Robust and Persistent Therapeutic Effects in a Rat Model of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain

Format: Poster #21

Presenter: Sharay Setti, Ph.D., Senior Scientist I, Athira Pharma

Title: Fosgonimeton, a Novel, Small Molecule Positive Modulator of the HGF/MET System is Neuroprotective in Primary Neuron Culture

Format: Poster #22

Presenter: Wei Wu, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Athira Pharma

Posters #21 and 22 will be on display virtually for the duration of the conference.

AD/PD 2023 Presentation Details:

Posters will be displayed in the Exhibition Area and virtually for the duration of the conference.

Title: Fosgonimeton Promotes Survival and Reduces Protein Pathology in Primary Neuron Models of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease

Format: Poster (P1044 / #2153)

Session: G02. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment

Presenter: Kevin Church, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Athira Pharma

Title: Neuroprotective Effects of Fosgonimeton on Dopaminergic Neurons are Mediated by Signaling Effectors Downstream of HGF/MET

Format: Poster P0846 / #2243

Session: C02.N. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Other

Presenter: Sherif Reda, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Athira Pharma

Title: Fosgonimeton is Neuroprotective and Rescues Cognitive Performance in Models of Neuroinflammation

Format: Poster P0266 / #2284

Session: A02.I. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Neurotrophic, Synaptic Plasticity, Repair, Regenerative Medicine

Presenter: Jewel Johnston, Ph.D., Director, In Vivo Pharmacology, Athira Pharma

All presentations will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: product candidates as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative diseases; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “on track,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” “suggest,” “potential,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the data for our product candidates from our preclinical and clinical trials not supporting the safety, efficacy and tolerability of our product candidates; cessation or delay of Athira’s development of product candidates may occur; future potential regulatory milestones for product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; Athira may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; possible negative interactions of Athira's product candidates with other treatments; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact

Julie Rathbun

Athira Pharma

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219