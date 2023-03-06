Global Brachytherapy Market: Trends, Growth Factors, and Future Outlook | CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Brachytherapy Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 - 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

The global brachytherapy market garnered $0.83 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy used to treat cancer. It involves placing radioactive sources inside the body, close to or inside the cancerous tissue. These sources can be in the form of seeds, wires, or other devices.

The radioactive sources emit radiation that damages the DNA of cancer cells, which can help to shrink or eliminate the tumor. Brachytherapy is often used to treat cancers of the prostate, cervix, breast, and skin, among others.

The advantage of brachytherapy is that it can deliver high doses of radiation directly to the tumor, while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. It can be performed as an outpatient procedure, and recovery time is typically short.

Overall, brachytherapy is a powerful tool in the fight against cancer and can be an effective treatment option for many patients.

The growth of the brachytherapy market is attributed to an increase in patients suffering from prostate cancer, breast cancer, and gynecological cancer. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global brachytherapy market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to disruptions in the workflows of the healthcare industry.

Major market players witnessed a decline in sales of brachytherapy devices, which proves that the market was significantly affected by COVID-19.

A huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were reconstructed to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 and the associated restrictions and lockdowns affected the overall sales of brachytherapy products, owing to disruption in supply chain and cancellation of appointments.

Brachytherapy involves placing radioactive sources directly into or near the tumor or cancerous tissue. The type of radioactive source used and the way it is placed depends on the location and type of cancer being treated.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲:

Permanent brachytherapy: In this type of brachytherapy, small radioactive seeds are placed inside or near the tumor and left in place permanently. The seeds gradually give off radiation over time, typically several weeks to several months, until the radiation has dissipated completely.

Temporary brachytherapy: In this type of brachytherapy, the radioactive sources are placed into or near the tumor for a specific period of time, often just a few minutes to a few days. After the prescribed dose of radiation has been delivered, the sources are removed.

The type of brachytherapy used and the specific procedure for placing the radioactive sources will depend on factors such as the size and location of the tumor, the type of cancer being treated, and the overall health of the patient.

Based on technique, the low dose rate (LDR) segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global brachytherapy market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Tumor size and location: The size and location of the tumor can affect the type of brachytherapy that is most appropriate, as well as the placement and duration of the radioactive sources.

Type of cancer: Different types of cancer may respond differently to brachytherapy, and certain cancers may be more suitable for this treatment than others.

Radiation dose: The amount of radiation delivered to the tumor is an important factor in the success of brachytherapy. The radiation dose must be carefully calibrated to ensure that it is high enough to destroy the cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Patient health: The overall health of the patient can impact the success and safety of brachytherapy. Patients with certain medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, may not be good candidates for this treatment.

Experience of the medical team: The expertise and experience of the medical team performing the brachytherapy procedure is crucial. The team should include radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and radiation therapists who are specially trained in this type of treatment.

Overall, careful planning and execution of brachytherapy, taking into account all of these factors, can help to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Leading market players of the global brachytherapy market analyzed in the research include Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Elekta AB, iCAD, Inc., Siemens AG, isoray medical, inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Theragenics Corporation, IsoAid, Carl Zeiss AG.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global brachytherapy market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

