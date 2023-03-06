Magnesium Metal Market Potential Growth 2023 -2030, Industry Analysis, Size, Share | POSCO, RIMA Group

Magnesium Metal Market

Magnesium metal is one of the lightest metal which can be used for structural applications.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Magnesium Metal Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Magnesium Metal market outlook.

The magnesium metal market is a global industry that involves the production, distribution, and consumption of magnesium metal and its alloys. The market is driven by a variety of factors, including demand from various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and healthcare.

Here are some key facts about magnesium metal:

Magnesium is the eighth most abundant element in the Earth's crust and is found in minerals such as dolomite, magnesite, and carnallite.

It is highly reactive and easily oxidizes in the presence of air and water, which means it must be stored carefully to prevent it from catching fire or exploding.

Magnesium is one of the lightest structural metals, with a density of 1.74 g/cm3. It is about two-thirds the density of aluminum and one-quarter the density of steel.

The melting point of magnesium is 650°C (1202°F), and its boiling point is 1090°C (1994°F).

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:-

◘ US Magnesium LLC.

◘ Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.

◘ POSCO

◘ RIMA Group

◘ Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO

◘ Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.,

◘ Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co., Ltd.,

◘ Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co., Ltd.,

◘ Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co., Ltd.,

Segmentation of the Global Magnesium Metal Market:

Global Magnesium Metal Market, By Application:

➢ Die-casting

➢ Aluminium Alloys

➢ Metal Reduction

➢ Desulphurization

➢ Others

Regions Covered in Magnesium Metal Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Magnesium Metal market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030

