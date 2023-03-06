Freedom Boat Club Announces Puerto Rico Expansion and its First Location in Fajardo

/EIN News/ -- VENICE, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced expansion into Puerto Rico. Freedom’s flagship club in the territory will be located in Fajardo, providing access to some of the world’s top fishing and top three ranked beaches in the Caribbean. This announcement represents the first boat club to operate in the territory providing members unlimited access to its fleet of boats and globally across Freedom’s 380 locations through its reciprocal access program.

“We believe there is an opportunity to successfully expand Freedom Boat Club across Puerto Rico as one of the world’s top boating destinations and one of the most popular activities in the region,” said Louis Chemi, Vice President, Freedom Franchise Network. “This expansion into Puerto Rico represents the beginning of our continued efforts to replicate the successful model we have built stateside and provide a pathway to introduce more global consumers to the on-water lifestyle.”

The flagship location will be located at Safe Harbor Puerto del Rey marina, the largest marina in the Caribbean and a destination to boaters from all over the world. Safe Harbor continues to be a long-time partner of Freedom Boat Club with some of the most exceptional marinas and boating destinations. The new location will be owned and operated by franchise owner Mike Centeno, a native to Puerto Rico with a passion for water sports and an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience building successful businesses on the island and across the Northeast.

“We believe Puerto Rico is a prime market for the growth of Freedom Boat Club,” said Centeno. “This is the first in what we expect to be multiple new locations around the island, and we’re excited to take this first step in introducing the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across Puerto Rico.”

Freedom’s first Puerto Rico location is officially welcoming new members for the 2023 boating season and will be hosting a meet-and-greet for potential new members on March 11, 2023, to learn more about the Club and take the boats on the water. To RSVP for the event and to learn more about Freedom, visit freedomboatclub.com/fajardo or connect with Freedom on its social channels .

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 370 locations in 34 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com .

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003