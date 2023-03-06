Air Filters Market Size to Worth Around USD 28.45 BN by 2032

The global air filters market size will approximately worth around USD 28.45 billion by 2032. It is expected that the growth of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Precedence Research, the air filters market size was accounted for USD 15.54 billion in 2022. An air filter is a device that contains many layers of permeable and fibrous materials that aid in the removal of dust particles, pollens, and other material particles from the circulating air. Some air filters, like HEPA and ULPA, get rid of tiny, poisonous, and gaseous contaminants that are invisible to the naked eye. In addition, dust is a common cause of concern in today's environment. The presence of dust in the air disrupts people's health. An effective air filter is a device that contains several layers of permeable and fibrous materials that aid in the removal of dust, pollen, and other material particles from the circulating air. Some air filters remove micro-sized particles, such as toxic and gaseous pollutants, that are invisible to the naked eye.



These filters become more necessary as the automotive industry expands, and all vehicles must now have them installed. Aside from that, the automotive industry has a high demand for these filters due to their advantages in aftermarket services. The filters' primary function is to clean and improve the efficiency of internal combustion engines while also protecting vehicle engine components from hazardous dust particles. This filter is intended to strain the engine's intake air over several strokes.

Get the sample pages of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2627

Key Highlights

By Technology Insights, the HEPA segment has dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for revenue share of 40.5% in 2022.





By application, the commercial segment has captured revenue share of 57.5% of the global revenue in 2022.





The residential segment has generated maximum revenue share of 30% in 2022.





Asia Pacific region has accounted for the maximum revenue share of 42.8% in 2022.





Regional snapshots

North America retained a large share of the market during the projection period, owing to the region's increasing adoption of preventive measures to control air pollution. One of the key factors driving the demand for the air filters market is the increasing demand for cleanroom filters in manufacturing units across industries.

In addition, Industry 4.0 and technological innovations have transformed the manufacturing sector, and rapid changes in manufacturing business models and processes will create new market opportunities in developed regions. Furthermore, the installation of filters in all vehicles is in high demand due to the expansion of the automotive sector, which ultimately drives up prices.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2627

Report Scope Details Market Size in 2032 USD 28.45 Billion Asia Pacific Revenue Share 42.8% in 2022 Commercial Segment Share 57.5% in 2022 By Type Cartridge filters

Dust collector

HEPA filters

Baghouse filters

Others (Mist filters) By End User Residential

Commercial

Industrial By Region North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa Key Players Camfill, MANN+HUMMEL, Donaldson company, Inc., SPX flow, Inc., CUMMINS, Inc, Parker Hannifin corp., Absolent group AB, Purafill, Inc., Lydall gutsche GmbH & co. Kg, Daikin industries Ltd., Freudenberg filtration Technologies SE & Co. Kg, American air filters company Inc., ANAND Group and Others

Report highlights

Based on type , air filters are segmented cartridge filters, Dust collectors, HEPA filters, baghouse filters and others (Mist filters). HEPA filters are expected to grow at an exponential rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.





, air filters are segmented cartridge filters, Dust collectors, HEPA filters, baghouse filters and others (Mist filters). HEPA filters are expected to grow at an exponential rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. Based on end users , the air filters market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial, with the industrial sector accounting for most of the market. Demand in the industrial sector is expected to rise significantly due to increased demand in manufacturing sites. These filters are used in the industrial sector to protect sensitive manufacturing processes by reducing the risk of microbiological and molecular contamination. As these filters play a dynamic role in all vehicles, the automotive industry captured the largest market share among industrial segments.





, the air filters market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial, with the industrial sector accounting for most of the market. Demand in the industrial sector is expected to rise significantly due to increased demand in manufacturing sites. These filters are used in the industrial sector to protect sensitive manufacturing processes by reducing the risk of microbiological and molecular contamination. As these filters play a dynamic role in all vehicles, the automotive industry captured the largest market share among industrial segments. Based on geography, North America dominate the market owing to increasing pollution day by day and the high growth of the automotive industry in the region. Additionally, the American Government's increased use of preventive measures to address the problems created by air pollution from the manufacturing industry has increased demand for these filters.





Key markets developments

In October 2021, Dyson has introduced two new air purifiers that produce hot and cold air. This air purifier features HEPA 13 standard filtration that removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.





Drivers

Increased demand in the automotive industry as well as the hospitality industry fueling the demand for the air filter market. The Federation of the European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Association, ASHRAE, and other governmental organizations are increasing their support, which helps to meet the rising demand for HEPA filters, dust collectors, and other air quality devices in pandemic-affected areas. The current HEPA filter is used in industrial applications such as automotive, manufacturing, and so on, as well as commercial applications because it has the ability to trap about 99.4% of bacterial particles that contaminate the air.

HEPA filters in residential applications stop the multiplication of bacterial viruses, which causes breathing issues. The installation of air purifiers will undergo substantial expansion in the upcoming years. This is a result of the rising demand for healthy indoor air quality around the world.

Restraint

However, a lack of technical competence in developing and undeveloped nations, as well as an excessive timeframe for repairing the equipment, would offer a significant obstacle to the market's growth rate. The availability of refurbished air filters of poor quality and the expensive costs connected with technological advances and R&D capabilities can prevent the industry from growing. Changes in the cost of raw materials, expensive installation and maintenance expenses, and a refusal to update air filters will further limit the market's potential for growth.

Opportunities

Growing environmental safety awareness is creating opportunities over the forecast period. The increase in government initiatives, as well as increased investment in promoting air purifiers, have also created a lot of room for the air filter market to grow.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2627

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R