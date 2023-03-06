CoHost Unveils B2B Analytics to Empower Brands with Podcast Insights and Lead Generation Solutions

Podcast analytics and audience insights company partners with Clearbit for listener data

CoHost, a leading provider of podcast analytics and audience insights, has announced the launch of its innovative B2B Analytics, a powerful new feature designed to help B2B brands and agencies uncover which companies are listening to their podcast.

With the growing popularity of podcasting, many B2B brands are struggling to measure their return on investment (ROI) and make informed decisions about future content.

"In the world of B2B marketing, data is everything," said Fatima Zaidi, Founder and CEO of CoHost and Quill Podcast Agency.

"We're empowering B2B brands with the insights to see whether their podcast is reaching their target market, the ability to connect their podcast to marketing-qualified leads, and the data to justify the ROI of their show."

CoHost's B2B Analytics solves this problem by providing a wealth of information and data about the companies that are listening to your podcast along with an exportable list of company details for lead generation efforts.

"We tend to overlook the branded and B2B space when we size the entire podcast industry" added Bryan Barletta, Partner at Sounds Profitable and CoHost consultant, "I truly believe that this space accounts for hundreds of millions of dollars that don't get accounted for in the IAB estimates. The tools we have today tailored to the B2B space are minimal, which is why prioritizing analytics like insights into the businesses associated with our listeners is a major win for branded podcasts everywhere. I'm excited to see the continued growth and focus from CoHost on providing tools specifically built for such a massive and yet unreported part of our industry."

Working with Clearbit as their data enrichment partner, CoHost's B2B Analytics offers a range of powerful features, including:

Breakdown of Companies Listening: Get a detailed look at the companies who are tuning into your podcast, including their industries, average company size, and average revenue breakdown.

Compare the top companies, industries, and company locations of each episode's unique audience. Individual Episode Breakdown: Get a detailed look at which companies and industries are listening to each episode, including company size, revenue, and location.

CoHost consultant Dan Misener, Co-Founder of Bumper comments "‘Who's listening?' is one of the most important questions B2B brands need to answer when they measure podcast success. High-quality listener data is critical, so I'm excited about the insights CoHost is able to share."

"CoHost's B2B Analytics is a game-changer for B2B brands and agencies," said Jake Jorgovan, Founder and CEO of Content Allies and CoHost user. "It takes the guesswork out of ROI and provides tangible podcast results, making it easier to justify production budgets to clients, determine whether you're hitting the right target audience, and build your sales pipeline."

To discover CoHost's B2B Analytics and get visibility and insights on the brands and companies listening to your shows, book a demo with the CoHost team.

About CoHost

CoHost is a leading provider of podcast analytics and audience insights, brands and agencies like Content Allies, Expedia Group, and PwC use CoHost to measure, grow, and manage their podcasts.

CoHost is created by Quill, the award-winning podcast agency responsible for creating and growing podcasts for notable fortune 500 brands. CoHost has been featured in major publications including Forbes, Inc, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Business Insider.

