Blue Hydrogen Market to record a CAGR of 12.89 percent during the forecast period, Global Trends and Regional Insights

DUBLIN, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a Material & Chemical business research firm has published a report on the " Blue Hydrogen Market ". The total market opportunity for Blue Hydrogen Market was USD 1.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 12.89 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 2.68 Bn by 2029. As per the report, the global Blue Hydrogen Market was dominated by the Europe region in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Blue Hydrogen Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 1.01 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 2.68 Bn. CAGR 12.89 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Technology and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The main aim of the Global Blue Hydrogen Market report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market to the stakeholders in easy language. The market research has been done by dividing the market into two major segments: Technology and End-User. These main segments of the Blue Hydrogen Market were further divided into various sub-segments. A detailed analysis of drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges has been provided region-wise and segment-wise in the report. The Blue Hydrogen Market report presents an in-depth analysis of the Blue Hydrogen Market including historical data, meaningful insights, facts, and statistically supported and industry-validated market statistics with estimates based on an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies.

The primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data for the report and the data collected for the report was combined and analyzed to get accurate and error-free findings. The secondary research includes a review of annual and financial reports of leading players, while primary research includes interviews with important opinion leaders and industry experts such as skilled front-line personnel, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. To estimate the Blue Hydrogen Market size, the bottom-up approach was employed. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Blue Hydrogen Market with the PESTLE and PORTER analysis to provide the effects of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors on the global Blue Hydrogen Market.

Blue Hydrogen Market Overview

The cleanest form of fuel with zero carbon emission is called Hydrogen, whereas blue hydrogen is the hydrogen produced from natural gas by steam methane reforming. In this process, the natural gas is mixed with hot steam and a catalyst. The blue hydrogen market is expected to be driven by rapid industrialization and globalization.

Blue Hydrogen Market Dynamics

The major factor contributing to the growth of the blue hydrogen market is the increasing investment in research and development for clean energy alternatives. The increasing pollution due to the burning of fossil fuels and human activities has deteriorated the quality of air, which has led to a rise in global temperature. So, the significant investments made by the governments in developing environment-friendly alternative power generation. During the forecast period, another important factor that is expected to drive the blue hydrogen market growth is the increasing government initiatives to shift towards clean energy sources.

Blue Hydrogen Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Europe region dominated the global Blue Hydrogen Market and is expected to retain this dominance during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the adoption of EU hydrogen strategy in July 2021, which aims to accelerate clean hydrogen development and at the same time European Clean Hydrogen Alliance was established, which is a forum that brings industry, public authorities and civil society together to coordinate investment.

During the forecast period, the Blue Hydrogen Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for blue hydrogen in end-use industries such as fertilizers, chemicals and refineries in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

The Blue Hydrogen Market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to record a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the availability of the main raw material required for producing blue hydrogen and large reserves of natural gas in the region.

Blue Hydrogen Market Segmentation

By Technology

Steam Methane Reforming

Gas Partial Oxidation

Auto Thermal Reforming



During the forecast period, the Steam Methane Reforming segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent. This segment is also expected to hold the largest revenue share in the global Blue Hydrogen Market.

By End User

Chemical

Refinery

Power Generation

Others

During the forecast period, the Power Generation segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR and the Chemical segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR.

Blue Hydrogen Market Key Competitors include:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Linde PlC

Air Product Plc

Cummins Inc

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Energy System and Solution Corp.

Equinor ASA

CertifHy Canada Inc

Xebec Adsorption Inc

Uniper SE

MVV Energy AG

Lion Energy SA

Kebaili Corp.

Hythane LLC

Hydrogen Technology In



Key questions answered in the Blue Hydrogen Market are:

What is Blue Hydrogen?

What is the CAGR of the Blue Hydrogen Market?

What was the market size of the Blue Hydrogen Market in 2021?

What is the expected market size of the Blue Hydrogen Market by 2029?

What are the global trends in the Blue Hydrogen Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Blue Hydrogen Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Blue Hydrogen?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Blue Hydrogen Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Blue Hydrogen Market?

Who are the leading players and what are their portfolios in Blue Hydrogen Market?

What are the major challenges that the Blue Hydrogens Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Blue Hydrogen Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Blue Hydrogen Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Blue Hydrogen Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, End User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:

