Carbon Accounting Software Market Size Expected to Reach USD 64.39 Billion, With 22.8% CAGR by 2030

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon accounting software market size stood at USD 12.73 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand from USD 15.31 billion in 2023 to USD 64.39 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the growing development of innovative solutions by key industry players. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled "Carbon Accounting Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030".





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbon-accounting-software-market-107292





Key Industry Development:

October 2022 – Persefoni announced the upgrade of CMAP 2.0 (Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform). The platform includes the decarbonization process from planning to data upload and the tracking of footprint reduction.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 64.39 Billion Base Year 2022 Carbon Accounting Software Market Size in 2022 USD 12.73 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Industry and Geography





Key Takeaways

Major driving factors include deployment of technologies such as blockchain and digital twin

By Deployment, cloud segment holds the maximum market share

Global demand is driven by increasing awareness of carbon footprint and technological advancements

The energy & utilities segment will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2030









Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carbon-accounting-software-market-107292





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Driven by Increasing Government Initiatives Toward Net-zero Emissions

One of the key factors boosting the carbon accounting software market growth comprise an increase in initiatives for the reduction of carbon emissions. Besides, several organizations are centered on global warming by making guidelines and policies for the reduction of greenhouse gases and levels of environmental emission.

However, the market expansion could be hampered by the rising greenwashing practices that could harm the contributions toward net-zero emissions.

Segments:

Cloud-based Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Surging Product Adoption

By deployment, the market for carbon accounting software is fragmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is estimated to surge at an appreciable pace throughout the projected period. The rise can be credited to the soaring implementation of online banking and the growing usage of mobile payment apps.

Energy & Utilities Segment to Depict Substantial Demand Owing to Expansion of Economic Activities

Based on industry, the market is categorized into energy & utilities, construction & infrastructure, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, chemicals, and others. The energy & utilities segment is projected to record substantial expansion over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for fossil fuels and natural gas.

On the basis of country, the market for carbon accounting software is studied across China, India, the U.S., Russia, and the rest of the world.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbon-accounting-software-market-107292





Country Insights:

China to Emerge Prominent Impelled by the Growth of Pharmaceutical, Electronics, and Semiconductor Industries

The China carbon accounting software market share is expected to register commendable expansion throughout the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to the expansion of the electronics, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries in the country.

The U.S. is the second-largest dominating country in terms of market value. This is on account of escalated investments in the areas of development, research, and demonstration in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Roll out New Products to Strengthen Market Footing

Leading companies enter into partnership agreements, collaborations, and others for the consolidation of industry position. Some of the other steps include mergers, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Besides, key companies are focusing on research activities and increasing participation in trade conferences.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Persefoni AI (U.S.)

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite (U.S.)

Sphera (Germany)

Emitwise ( U.K.)

U.K.) Sinai Technologies (U.S.)

Net Zero Cloud by Salesforce (U.S.)

Greenly (France)

Net0 (U.S.)

Sweep (France)

Diligent Corporation (U.S.)





Quick Buy – Carbon Accounting Software Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107292





Major Table of Contents:

Global Carbon Accounting Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) By Industry (USD) Energy & Utilities IT & Telecom Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Retail Construction & Infrastructure Food & Beverages Chemicals Others (Metals & Mining, Government, etc.) By Country (USD) China United States India Russia

China Carbon Accounting Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) By Industry (USD) Energy & Utilities IT & Telecom Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Retail Construction & Infrastructure Food & Beverages Chemicals Others (Metals & Mining, Government, etc.)

United States Carbon Accounting Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) By Industry (USD) Energy & Utilities IT & Telecom Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Retail Construction & Infrastructure Food & Beverages Chemicals Others (Metals & Mining, Government, etc.)



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the carbon accounting software market?

The global carbon accounting software market size was USD 13.73 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 64.39 billion by 2030.

How fast is the carbon accounting software market growing?

The carbon accounting software market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Accounting Software Market Analysis, Size, CAGR and Demand Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245