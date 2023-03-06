Password Management Market Size Expected to Reach USD 7.13 Billion, With 17.1% CAGR by 2030

Pune,India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Password Management Market Size stood at USD 2.05 billion in 2022. The market is set to rise from USD 2.35 billion in 2023 to USD 7.13 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% over the study period. The rise is due to the growing product adoption for business accounts, domain accounts, system accounts, and service accounts, among others.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled "Password Management Market Forecast, 2023-2030".

Key Industry Development-

December 2022: Bitwarden incorporated password-less login authentication into its password manager for the enhancement of consumer experience. The organization added ‘Login with Device' that facilitated users in the authentication of their IDs through the use of mobile device and biometrics.





Request a free sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/password-management-market-103753





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.13 Billion Base Year 2022 Password Management Market Size in 2022 USD 2.05 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Application, Deployment, Access, Industry, Region





Key Takeaways-

Password Management Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 7.13 Billion in 2030

SMS and other authentication software are the most widely used auditing techniques.

The company's market share has been significantly reduced and prosecuted for breaches of consumer privacy and vault security.

Self-serve password management enables the organization's business team, reducing the number of helpdesk calls.

Password Management Market Size in North America was USD 0.71 Billion 2022

Drivers and Restraints-

Market Share to Rise Due to Growing Advancements in Technology

One of the key drivers impelling the password management market growth is favorable regulatory compliances and an escalation in technological advancements. These advancements helped in reducing the hassle and ensuring better security measures.

However, the industry expansion may be hampered by the increasing number of cybersecurity and privacy management issues.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/password-management-market-103753





Regional Insights-

North America to Lead Driven by Increasing Deployment of Cloud-based Solutions

The North America password management market share is poised to register considerable expansion throughout the projected period. The surge is due to the increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions and the presence of major market players.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to depict appreciable growth over the study period. The rise can be credited to the escalating adoption of innovative technologies such as cloud and IoT.

Report Coverage-

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the major factors driving the overall industry growth over the forthcoming years. It further provides an insight into the major aspects boosting the business landscape over the projected period. Other aspects of the report comprise the major steps taken by leading industry participants for consolidating their position in the industry.

Password Management Market Segments-

Self-service Solutions to Register Considerable Growth Owing to the Advantage of Faster Resolution of Issues

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into enterprise password management and self-service password management. Of these, the self-service password management segment is estimated to depict substantial growth over the study period. The rise is due to the advantage of faster resolution of issues, resulting in improved user experience.

Cloud Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Rising Product Deployment

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is slated to record commendable expansion throughout the projected period. The surge can be credited to the escalating product adoption for the enhancement of security measures and the improvement of data personalization.

Desktops Segment to Depict Notable Surge Impelled by Growing Product Adoption for Enhancing Automatic Synchronization

Based on access type, the market is subdivided into devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets), desktops, and voice-enabled password systems. The desktops segment is poised to exhibit remarkable expansion throughout the anticipated period. The rise is due to the soaring inclination toward the prevention of data loss and the enhancement of consumer experience.

IT & Telecom Segment to Record Substantial Expansion Driven by Increasing Demand for Security Measures

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and public sector, retail, manufacturing, and others (education, energy, and others). The IT and telecom segment is estimated to depict considerable growth throughout the estimated period driven by the increasing implementation of networking services.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/password-management-market-103753





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Strike Partnership Agreements to Strengthen Industry Presence

Major market players inked a range of strategic steps for strengthening their industry position. Some of these steps comprise acquisitions, mergers, and the formation of alliances. Additional initiatives include rising participation in trade conferences and the development of new products.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

Avatier Corporation (U.S.)

SailPoint Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Zoho Corporation (India)

Micro Focus International PLC. (U.K.)

My1Login Limited (U.K.)

LastPass (LogMeIn Inc.) (U.S.)

Bitwarden Inc. (U.S.)

1Password (AgileBits Inc.) (Canada)

Keeper Security Inc. (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents-

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Password Management Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Password Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Application (USD) Self-Service Password Management Enterprise Password Management By Deployment (USD) By Access Type (USD) Mobile Devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops) Desktop Voice-enabled Password Systems (Face, Voice, Fingerprint) By Industry (USD) BFSI Healthcare Retail Government & Public Sector IT and Telecom Manufacturing Others (Education, Energy, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Password Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Application (USD) Self-Service Password Management Enterprise Password Management By Deployment (USD) By Access Type (USD) Mobile Devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops) Desktop Voice-enabled Password Systems (Face, Voice, Fingerprint) By Industry (USD) BFSI Healthcare Retail Government & Public Sector IT and Telecom Manufacturing Others (Education, Energy, etc.) By Country (USD) U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Password Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Application (USD) Self-Service Password Management Enterprise Password Management By Deployment (USD) By Access Type (USD) Mobile Devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops) Desktop Voice-enabled Password Systems (Face, Voice, Fingerprint) By Industry (USD) BFSI Healthcare Retail Government & Public Sector IT and Telecom Manufacturing Others (Education, Energy, etc.) By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



TOC Continued…!





Access Full Report- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103753





Related Report-

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2030

Identity and Access Management Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2030

Identity as a Service Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2029

Security Solutions Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2026

FAQ:

How big is the Password Management Market?

The global password management market size was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.35 billion in 2023 to USD 7.13 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

How big is Password Management Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 0.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245