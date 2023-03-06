Expanding Access to Imaging: The Growing Market for Ambulatory X-Ray Devices | Growing at a CAGR of 3.6% (2022 to 2031)

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐗-𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 -

The global ambulatory X-ray devices market was estimated at $ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices are portable machines that allow doctors and medical professionals to take X-ray images of patients outside of traditional medical settings, such as hospitals or clinics.

These devices are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to transport and use in various locations, including patients' homes, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices work by emitting a small amount of radiation that passes through the patient's body and is captured on a digital detector. The resulting image can then be viewed and analyzed by the medical professional to diagnose or monitor a patient's condition.

These devices can be especially helpful for patients who are unable to leave their homes or are too ill to be transported to a medical facility for imaging. They can also reduce the need for patients to travel to hospitals or clinics, making medical imaging more accessible and convenient.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on growth of the global ambulatory X-ray device market. Increased demand for X-rays imaging to detect conditions associated with lungs and other respiratory conditions during the infection, this led to the rise in adoption of X-ray imaging for diagnosis of corona virus infection.

Increased demand for X-ray imaging for COVID-19 patients in intensive care who were not stable enough to undergo a CT scan, also boosted the market.

𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐗-𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐗-𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

X-Ray Generator: This component produces the X-ray beam used to create the image. The generator is typically small and compact in ambulatory devices, and is powered by a battery or portable power source.

Detector: The detector captures the X-ray beam that passes through the patient's body and converts it into a digital image that can be viewed on a computer or other display device. Detectors used in ambulatory devices are often flat-panel detectors that are lightweight and easy to transport.

Image Processing System: The image processing system takes the digital image captured by the detector and processes it to create a clear and accurate representation of the patient's body. This system may include software that enhances image quality, removes artifacts, and adjusts contrast and brightness levels.

Display: The display is the device on which the X-ray image is viewed by the medical professional. Displays used in ambulatory devices are often small and lightweight, such as tablets or laptops, and may have touchscreen functionality for ease of use.

Overall, these segments work together to create a portable, easy-to-use device that can be used to capture high-quality X-ray images in a variety of settings.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

The key market players analyzed in the global ambulatory X-ray devices market report include Amrad Medical Equipments, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and Source-Ray, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including geographical expansion, acquisition, product approval, product launch, expansion, product upgrade/development, partnership, collaboration, and agreement to highlight their expertise in the market. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

