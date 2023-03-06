International Women’s Day 2023: EFE shows its attitude and embraces equity

Women’s Day Campaign of EFE

EFE has embraced equity among different groups of people, making sure every detail of products.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Embrace equity” is the theme of International Women's Day 2023 campaign. Created to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action to drive gender parity, International Women’s Day has lasted for a long time since the 20th century and inspired many people, especially lots of women.

People from different walks of life have forged together to promote the equity of society, which is surely one of the most inspiring facts. For example, improving equality for women in tech, making women creatives visible, elevating equality for women in sport, and empowering women in health. Every little effort accumulate the cornerstone for a better society.

More specifically, equity should be seen in every detail. For EFE glasses, this idea coincides with the brand’s designing philosophy. EFE understands much about the diversity of people, so it endeavors to provide more specific options for customers. In terms of eyeglasses, there are various frames as options for people with different face shapes, and there are also diverse styles offered, like classics, business, vintage and so on.

What’s more, this brand also has some indiscriminate design, since some glasses are designed for both women and men along with high quality. Now with the coming International Women’s Day EFE glasses also holds a campaign to raise the awareness of equity. With the discount up to 10% off, over 200 types of glasses are available to customers. One can easily get the notion that the brand wants to deliver to its customers only through a quick glance.

Developing a better society should not forget any group, which is what EFE believes. Everyone could do a little to embrace equity and respect differences among human beings.