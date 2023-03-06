KR Group Africa Opens Jobs in 19 African Countries
KR Group Africa launches Global Recruitment to over 19 African countries in 2023
KR Group Africa has grown into one of the world’s fastest-growing and record-breaking tech service providers with a net-worth value close to $21.8m from 2012 to 2022.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its foundation in 2012, KR Group Africa, the American cooperative established three fast-growing tech companies in Africa namely; Thorke East Africa, Kawey Reku Company Limited, and Haikka Niche to provide software development services to companies and businesses looking at digitalizing their operations. Over the years, the cooperative has registered more than 400 clients in the African continent alone even though today, they also offer services to clients in the United States and European markets too.
KR Group Africa has already employed developers from India, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States with knowledge of various programming languages, mobile app development, software development, and web development at world-class standards. Today, KR Group Africa records a successful run of more than 1,800 mobile applications developed for its clients from 2012 to the present.
Since the partnership with Google’s Flutter, Flutter is an open-source UI software development kit created by Google. It is used to develop cross-platform applications for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows, Google Fuchsia, and the web from a single codebase, KR Group Africa found the label of Africa’s leading mobile app and software development service provider on the record of having completed a huge number of projects using Flutter alone than any other IT company in Africa. The cooperative has developed tech solutions for most of Africa’s giant businesses in the sector of e-commerce, food, and beverages.
According to Jerome MacLeish, the Administrator at KR Group Africa, due to the high number of clientele from the African continent and the massively growing number of unemployment among IT graduates, the cooperative was forced to open jobs for qualified IT graduates in over 19 African countries targeting to employ around 200 people. The evidence is that the digital market is growing rapidly in Africa. Digital Identity management is a key enabler in the continent. In South Africa alone, the subscription-based economic model is currently worth $530m and is set to grow 14% a year to reach $820m in 2025, although the largest digital economy in the continent is Nigeria at the moment.
KR Group Africa has grown into one of the world’s fastest-growing and record-breaking tech service providers with a net-worth value close to $21.8m from 2012 to 2022 but still not even close to ServiceNow at number 10 of the world’s largest IT net-worth companies at $6.92 billion.
