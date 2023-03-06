Voc.ai Launches Revolutionary Amazon Toolkit Powered by ChatGPT

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voc.ai, a cutting-edge AI SaaS company, has announced the launch of its first Amazon toolkit, powered by ChatGPT. The new product is designed to help sellers gain customer insights and optimize their marketing campaigns using the latest technology advancements.

With the ever-increasing competition on Amazon, it has become more challenging for sellers to stand out and reach their target audience. Voc.ai's Amazon toolkit uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to analyze customer behavior, sentiment, and preferences. This enables sellers to identify the right keywords, optimize product descriptions, and craft compelling marketing messages that resonate with their audience.

As a global AI SaaS startup, Voc.ai has assembled a team of seasoned professionals with years of experience in tech giants such as Microsoft, Alibaba, and Anker. The team's expertise in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics has enabled them to develop innovative products that solve real-world problems.

The company has also secured funding of over $12 million from top-tier investors, including Northern Light Venture Capital, and Challengers Ventures. This funding will help the company accelerate its growth and expansion into new markets.

"We are thrilled to introduce our voice of the customer tool powered by ChatGPT," said Hunter, CEO of Voc.ai. "Our goal is to empower Amazon sellers and Brands with the latest technology advancements and help them achieve their business objectives. With Shulex Voc 's ChatGPT tool, sellers can gain deeper insights into their customer's needs and preferences, optimize their marketing campaigns, and ultimately drive sales."

Voc.ai's Amazon toolkit is now available for sellers on chrome web stores by searching “ChatGPT for Amazon”; To learn more about Voc.ai and its innovative AI solutions, visit their website at www.voc.ai.

