Global Head of ESG at Invesco Notes the Importance of Well-Managed Companies in Times of Recession

Chris Caldwell of United Renewables in Conversation with Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco, in the latest episode of Conversations on Climate, highlighted the significance of well-managed companies in achieving success during times of economic uncertainty.

With the world currently facing a period of recession, Coninck-Lopez notes that companies with sound processes and practices are better positioned to weather the storm.

During the conversation, Coninck-Lopez discussed the coexistence of sustainability and profitability, noting that companies that invest in sustainable practices, such as renewable energy sources, are likely to increase their profitability over time.

In addition, she emphasised the importance of diversifying portfolios to enable companies to navigate market downturns. Coninck-Lopez highlights that ESG is not just about corporate governance and social responsibility, but also about risk management and the effective management of resources.

Catherine de Coninck-Lopez stated that: to provide solutions that address the needs of clients, it's crucial to be client-led. However, she also noted that it's equally important for the core investment process to consider ESG from a sustainable value perspective. By doing so, client investment solutions can align with their values and prioritise sustainability.

Companies that understand this concept and prioritise well-managed processes and practices, will be better positioned for long-term success, particularly in difficult economic times.

With a shift towards more sustainable business models, companies that invest in renewable energy sources and prioritise diversification are likely to not just survive, but thrive during times of economic uncertainty. By understanding the significance of ESG and investing in sustainable practices, companies can be better positioned to ride out the turbulence of a recession.

Conversations on Climate is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

The latest episode, featuring Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, is available here.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Previous guests include Sir Andrew Likierman , Julio Dal Poz , Professor Jean-Pierre Benoît , Professor Ioannou , Tara Schmidt , Professor Dan Cable Professor Zoe Chance and Professor Kathleen O’Connor.

All previous episodes can be found here. Related articles can be found here.

