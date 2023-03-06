Lab Information Management Systems Market Size Revenue to Hit USD 4.15 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 10.9%

Lab Information Management Systems Market 2023

Rise in research & development activities associated with drug discoveries has resulted in a steep surge in the adoption of LIMS, which drives the Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Lab Information Management System (LIMS) is a software-based solution that is designed to manage and organize laboratory data and information. LIMS are used by a variety of laboratories, including those in research, healthcare, quality control, and manufacturing, to track samples, experiments, and results. A LIMS typically includes features for sample management, workflow management, instrument integration, data management, and reporting. Sample management features allow users to track the location, history, and characteristics of samples throughout the laboratory process. Workflow management features help to standardize laboratory procedures and ensure that experiments are performed according to established protocols. Instrument integration features allow data to be automatically captured from laboratory instruments and stored in the LIMS.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Lab Information Management Systems Market Size Was Valued at 1.47 billion in 2021 And is Projected to Garner USD 4.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in research & development activities associated with drug discoveries has resulted in a steep surge in the adoption of lab information management solutions across the world, which in turn drives the global lab information management systems market. On the other hand, high costs associated with the same and lack of skilled professionals in the industry impede the growth to some extent. However, rapid development of healthcare infrastructure along with the government's support to digitalized services in developing countries such as China, India, and others has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐚𝐛 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Siemens AG

• LabLynx Inc.

• Genetic Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• CrelioHealth Inc.

• LabWare Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐋𝐚𝐛 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Product Type

• Broad- Based/ Multipurpose LIMS

• Industry-Specific LIMS

• Component

• Software

• Services

By Delivery Mode

• Web-Based and Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

By Industry Type

• Life Science

• Chemical and Energy Industries

• Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

• Clinical Research Organization (CRO)/Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

• Others

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global lab information management systems market revenue. This is owing to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced lab information management system, rise in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major key players across the region. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of biotech/pharma laboratories and contract research organizations in this province has increased the demand for laboratory information management systems, which has fueled the market growth.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

