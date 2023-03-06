The legends of Jiuge-Shangui come alive with Christie laser projections

Crimson and HS Series laser projectors deliver lifelike visuals at popular tourist destination

Christie® is pleased to announce that its high-performance 3DLP® and 1DLP laser projectors are illuminating a new nighttime tourist attraction at the picturesque Jiuge-Shangui scenic area in Zhangjiajie, a prefecture-level city in Hunan Province.

Inspired by stories in the "Chu Ci" poetry anthology by renowned ancient poet Qu Yuan, "Jiuge-Shangui" integrates the legends of Xiangxi with cultural heritage of the indigenous Tujia and Miao ethnic groups, as well as the breathtaking natural beauty of Zhangjiajie to deliver a spellbinding large-scale extravaganza. Live performances staged across the scenic area spanning over 5 square kilometers (1.9 square miles) are lit by close to a dozen Crimson WU31, DWU2022-HS and DWU1612-HS laser projectors supplied and installed by Christie's trusted partner, Jianye Display.

"‘Jiuge-Shangui' nighttime spectacular is the first of its kind in the world and features majestic scenes set in natural landscapes such as mountains, forests, sinkholes, and karst caves," said Zhongliang Li, technical director for southern China, Jianye Display. "As the first large-scale show in the post-pandemic era, we have pulled out all the stops to ensure that this massive outdoor spectacle is a great success. The Christie Crimson and HS Series laser projectors, with their rugged design, impeccable performance and dependability, are our preferred choice for this major endeavor."

Housed in weatherproof enclosures overlooking the stage areas, the projectors deliver vibrant images at several performance venues that are interconnected via plank roads, including the massive Hibiscus tree and enchanted forest. "These sites represent the harmonious coexistence of nature and life depicted in ancient poetry, and they are vividly brought to life using a variety of advanced technologies including 3D projections, lighting, holography and water effects to create a stunning multisensorial experience that accentuates the timeless beauty of the Jiuge-Shangui scenic area," Li added.

As visitors enter the scenic area, they are immediately transported to a magical dreamland, encountering creative and enigmatic set pieces that alter their appearances as the story progresses. Besides a troupe of live performers, a slew of stunning visuals on various surfaces featuring ancient trilobites, fireflies, mystical creatures and flowers heighten the storytelling process, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who experiences them.

April Qin, senior director of sales for China, Enterprise, Christie, commented, "the ‘Jiuge-Shangui' nighttime spectacular is a remarkable cultural tourism project that has elevated Zhangjiajie's status as an exceptional and unforgettable destination, showcasing impressive scenes set in natural landscapes. As a key partner in this groundbreaking project, Jianye Display supplied our laser projectors that are ideal for demanding, high-usage outdoor applications. We're thrilled to have played a role in bringing this project to fruition and look forward to delivering more unique and exciting projects in China."

Featuring an IP5X-sealed, solid-state laser light source in a robust chassis, the 31,500-lumen Crimson WU31 provides years of reliable and virtually maintenance-free operation with its long-life laser light source that offers up to 20,000 hours to 50% brightness. With key features such as Christie BoldColor Technology for enhanced color performance and ultra-fast Christie TruLife™ electronics, the Crimson WU31 is the go-to solution for demanding, large venue events and applications.

Christie's HS Series 1DLP laser projectors offer long-lasting laser illumination and rich features that meet the needs of a wide range of applications. Equipped with Christie BoldColor+ and BoldColor technology for enhanced color performance, Christie Twist​™ warping and blending engine and optional Christie Mystique​™ automated camera-based alignment tools for quick and easy recalibration and maintenance of multi-projector systems, the HS Series is the perfect choice for night tourism, museums, planetariums, training and conferences, education, themed entertainment and live events.

