Wisconsin Dells debuts new waterpark features, other attractions for 2023

This small but vibrant business community continues to push innovation for the ultimate guest experience.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisconsin Dells shows no signs of slowing down in 2023. This small but vibrant business community continues to push innovation for the ultimate guest experience. As one would expect, "The Waterpark Capital of the World!®" will have no shortage of new waterpark attractions along with big downtown improvements. And not to be missed are new libation options and lodging accommodations to fit any size group.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Download high-res photos of these attractions here.

New Waterpark Attractions

America's largest outdoor waterpark, Noah's Ark Waterpark, will be supercharging its popular Flying Gecko ride this summer with "Next Gen" technology that transforms the raft ride into a full-sensory experience. Light and sound systems will pulse as riders fly down and around the length of the 520-foot-long slide.

Wilderness Resort recently opened a new swim-up bar called YeeHaw's Watering Hole, which can accommodate up to 87 guests. The 1,300 square-foot pool is surrounded by new luxury cabanas with seating for ten people and VIP service.

Also opening this year is natural adventure park development called The Land of Natura. This 40-acre parcel will include a 5-acre naturally filtered lake, floating waterpark, tree canopy and hiking and biking trails.

Downtown Enhancements

Yeti Yard Next Level Adventure plans to open its Himalayan Speedway this Memorial Day Weekend, complete with a 640-foot elevated go-kart racetrack and 18-hole mini golf course on ground level.

This summer will mark the opening of the new Ripley's Believe It or Not! art-themed experience, no medium is off the table. Check out the new display devoted to the unique and odd.

Located along the city's Scenic River Walk, the open-air "Soul of the River" art gallery features portraits exploring the rich history of the area and its connection to the Wisconsin River taken by local photographer Joseph Leute.

Nearby, the 35,000-square-foot Elm Street Plaza will open this spring with a complete line-up of programming throughout the year.

Food Scene

Brat House Grill has some "little" big news. The restaurant is expanding ever so slightly, with the smallest bar in Wisconsin Dells, "The Guest House" opening right next door. Set to open this summer, the space will hold 30 people and provide food as well.

The Boathouse is a rebranded waterfront restaurant with a huge outdoor seating deck, perfect for taking in sunsets along the Wisconsin River.

Also showcasing breathtaking river views for its first full season, The District, a riverfront restaurant downtown Wisconsin Dells offers a distinctly retro vibe and indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Huckleberry's Ice Cream and Bakery also located downtown, feels like a European sweet shop with treats as pleasing as the interior design, with irresistible bakery items, ice cream and sundaes.

Lodging for Groups

Wisconsin Dells has always been a leader in the group travel market, and 2023 should be no different with openings and enhancements across the region. One of the more notable projects has been at Wilderness Resort, where eight new "treehouse" cabins have been added near its Wild Rock Golf Course. These three-level cabins feature five bedrooms, six bathrooms, living room, fully furnished kitchen, entertainment room, and a treehouse unit with additional sleeping and lounge space.

Lake Delton Waterfront Villas are adding two new villas on Lake Delton. The new villas offer five layouts, accommodating 6-20 people. All guests also receive admission to the waterparks at Kalahari Resort.

For a complete listing of new attractions in Wisconsin Dells, please click here.

Media Contact

Leah Hauck-Mills, Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, 1 6082548088 Ext: 346, Leah@wisdells.com

SOURCE Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau