Official Gallup Poll Results of 67.7% From San Juan Community Support Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. GQC is very pleased to announce that has received the final report of a poll/survey commissioned to measure the social support within the San Juan province to carry on with the EIA for its Romero Project. It shows 67.7% of the population of the San Juan province supports the EIA studies for the project. The survey was conducted by Gallup, a world-renowned polling consultant.



CEO Luis Pereyra Santana commented:

"When I first joined GoldQuest in September 2022, the social situation in the province of San Juan regarding GoldQuest and our Romero Project was one of straight up rejection, fear and distrust. We are now pleased to inform all stakeholders that the situation today has turned around significantly. As certified by Gallup, we now see support from the San Juan community to proceed with the Romero project. The Romero project and the potential benefits that the full development of this project would bring to better the lives of the people of San Juan and the Dominican Republic is now well understood by over 2/3rds of the community.

Since my arrival into my country of birth, Dominican Republic, we have been engaging on a regular basis with the local community in San Juan and very high level officials of the National Government.

We look forward to the National Governments feedback as they digest this very clear message being sent to them from the San Juan Community. We have been and will continue to seek government approval granting us the permit which will allow for the EIA phase of Romero to begin ASAP."

About GoldQuest:

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC. The Company is well funded to carry out exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, located in the Geological Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

For further information, please contact:

GoldQuest Mining Corp.

Luis Santana, Chief Executive Officer

1 (829) 919-8705