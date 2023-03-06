Urtopia Launches Chord: The Ultimate Smart Ebike with Elegance at Its Core

Urtopia Chord E-bike: The Perfect Fusion of Technology and Art

Urtopia achieved great success with the launch of its first all-carbon fiber smart E-Bike last year and received praise from celebrities across the globe from all walks of life, such as jeweler Benballer, many artists, collectors and luxury car lovers; top-notch athletes such as NBA legend Tracy McGrady, 2021 Olympic kayaking gold medalist Max Lemke, 3x Olympic swimmer Philip Heintz, and 5x German triathlon champion Franz Loeschke. In 2023, Urtopia is once again catching our eye with the launch of Chord - an Ebike that seamlessly blends technology and art. Renowned pianist Maksim Mrvica has already shown his favor for the Urtopia Chord.

"We at Urtopia understand that when it comes to choosing an electric bike, our customers want the best of both worlds - a bike that not only performs exceptionally well but also takes care of their unique needs," said Dr. Owen Zhang, CEO of Urtopia. "That's why, with Chord, we've gone above and beyond to create a bike that is not only beautifully designed and technologically advanced. We're not just launching a new product, we're launching a new way of thinking about electric bikes. With Chord, we're putting our users at the forefront of everything we do."

With Chord, Urtopia continues its legacy of "Design is the soul, technology is the heart". The new model offers elegance and innovation at its core, combining cutting-edge smart technology with sleek, high-end design. To meet unique needs, as Owen mentioned, Chord will be available in two colors of black and white, and two models: step-in and step-over.

Design:

Chord is a stunning Ebike designed to evoke a sense of grace, poise, and sophistication inspired by the physical appearance of a piano keyboard and the spirit of musical harmony. The bike's pure white frame is achieved through a liquid forging process and weldless construction, which creates a smooth, seamless shape that's as rare as it is striking. That's hard to describe but easy to appreciate. One of the most unique features of the Chord is its black removable drop-in battery, which complements the black and white keys of the piano and adds a touch of elegance to the bike's design. Not only is it visually stunning, but it also protects the battery from rain. With its custom-designed front and rear racks with sleek lines, this bike is stylish yet functional. Perfect for commuters looking for an easy and convenient way to get around town.

Chord equipped with Shimano 8-speed gear system and torque sensor. The former effortlessly delivers a range of speeds to match any terrain. The latter senses your pedaling effort and adjusts motor power accordingly, providing a natural and intuitive riding experience that feels like music in motion.

Urtopia's commitment to eco-friendliness is reflected in the bike's water-based, environmentally friendly coatings, which keep the bike looking stunning while reducing its impact on the environment. From the custom-made shelves to the ultimate modularity of its smart system, every aspect of the Chord is carefully designed to deliver a unique, elegant, and harmonious riding experience.

Smart Tech：

Most Advanced Smart System for E-Bikes - Ultimate modularity:

With all smart functions integrated in a box centered on the handlebar, Includes an on-board computer, a dot matrix LED display, GPS/eSIM module, voice recognition system, fingerprint sensor, and more, equipped with advanced Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the smart box is updated over the air(OTA), which means a next-level sustainability. It can be easily detached and swapped for the next-gen with more powerful hardware and extra functions, allowing you to keep the durable mechanical parts for years while enjoying the latest tech whenever you like. Just swap the box!

Elevate your safer ride with stylish technology and advanced features like GPS navigation, fingerprint unlocking, voice control and Urtopia APP, etc. Stay ahead of the pack with "The Smartest E-Bike You'll Never Lose."

Another safety feature is ARES (Advanced Rear Early-indication System) for your Chord – featuring a bright red position light and a pair of projection lights that indicate turning directions. Make a statement with the optional Chord accessory – perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd.

For more information about Urtopia Chord, directly to [www.newurtopia.com] or contact [Fay@newurtopia.com].

About Urtopia:

Urtopia is a leading manufacturer of high-end electric bikes, committed to delivering the most advanced smart technology and sleek design. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Urtopia strives to create bikes that are not only beautiful but also reliable and efficient.

