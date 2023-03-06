Free Bets, Free Spins and a $2,000 Juicy Stakes Casino Tournament

Take a look at what's on offer online this week

A magical March rolls on at Juicy Stakes Casino, with the popular online platform serving up Free Bets, Free Spins and cold, hard cash this week.

The first port of call… $50 worth of Free Bets. Between 6th - 12th March, depositing players can collect 25x $2 Free Bets to use on a certified card classic. Just by logging in. To get your hands on them, it's simple – log in, tap to the Tangente tab, load up Blackjack 21… and play!

If that wasn't enough free stuff, here's some more. A Bitcoin Spins Special where over 100 Free Spins can be picked up to use on two magical slots. Log in, deposit using the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, enter the specially selected bonus codes as per the below and you'll be on your way.

To conjure up 45 Free Spins for Faerie Spells, drop a $25 deposit using Bitcoin and enter the code FAIRYCOIN. For another 75, the bonus code is THAIBIT alongside a $50 deposit – and that'll set you spinning on Thai Blossoms.

You can take advantage of this offer without Bitcoin too – you'll just earn 15 Free Spins less respectively on each slot. This spin special is live from now until 13th March.

Last but by no means least, a top-class $2,000 slot tournament. Four sensational slots – Kensei Blades, Take Olympus, The Golden Owl of Athena, Take the Bank – and a plentiful prize pool to play for.

The top 16 Juicy Stakes players will cash in, with the player in pole position when the contest ends taking home a fabulous $400. Earn points from every $0.50 spin between 7th - 14th March, climbing the leaderboard into the cash prize positions. Winner, winner!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "What a week at Juicy Stakes Casino. A bunch of free stuff, including $50 in Free Bets for Blackjack 21 and the opportunity to earn 120 Free Spins on a pair of hot slots.

"And then there's our $2K slot tournament, a week-long tournament where 16 lucky Juicy Stakes players will get their hands on a cash prize. It's gonna be a good one."

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

