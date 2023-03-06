Global SVOD Market Report 2023: Featuring Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max & Paramount+

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts Update: 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global SVOD revenues will reach $124 billion by 2028; up from $99 billion in 2022. The US will add $5 billion of the $25 billion additional revenues between 2022 and 2028. Second-placed China will gain an extra $1 billion.

This growth comes despite most of the major platforms scaling back their content spend, which makes them less attractive to new subscribers. There is still plenty of growth left in the sector - both from international expansion and as US pay TV subscribers continue to convert to OTT.

Netflix will remain the SVOD revenue winner, with $32 billion expected by 2028 - more than Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ combined. However, the Netflix 2028 total will be flat on 2022 - with expected falls in North America and Latin America and growth in Asia. Disney+ will reap the most additional SVOD revenues - climbing by nearly $7 billion between 2022 and 2028.

This 276-page PDF and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies).

Based on recent results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary

Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Apple TV+

Profiles for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , UK, USA

, , , , , , , , UK, Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2028

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney+

HBO Max

Netflix

Paramount+

