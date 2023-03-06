Recess Announces the Appointment of Brian Schwartz to Board of Directors

Schwartz's appointment will enhance Recess's ability to offer groundbreaking solutions and drive innovation across the experiential marketing industry.

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recess, the leading experiential marketing platform has welcomed Brian Schwartz to its board of directors. With over a decade and a half of advertising and marketing expertise, Schwartz has served in various high-profile positions, such as the former Head of Global Retail & Loyalty Partnerships for DreamWorks Animation, Vice President of Global Marketing for Expedia Group, and Co-founder of SIZE. Schwartz's appointment will enhance Recess's ability to offer groundbreaking solutions and drive innovation across the experiential marketing industry.

"Brian brings a wealth of experience to Recess from his previous positions at global marketing organizations and various board positions with leading high growth companies," said Jack Shannon, CEO and Co-Founder of Recess. "His extensive understanding of today's marketers' challenges across different industries is sure to enhance our influence and growth in the experiential space with Fortune 500 customers. Recess is thrilled to welcome Schwartz's leadership and expertise to further advance the industry with innovative solutions."

"Recess excites me because it's revolutionizing experiential marketing and making it accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Brian Schwartz. "Through building a unique supply inventory with partners such as WeWork, Equinox and more, Recess is transforming the experiential marketplace by enabling CPG brands to be more targeted, efficient and measurable with their field marketing spend. I'm excited to help Recess continue building their unique value proposition and enabling marketers to better reach their consumers where they are."

Brian is the founder of SIZE, which includes SIZE Advisory, SIZE Capital and sizable. SIZE Advisory supports fifty high-growth companies across consumer and commerce technology that have collectively raised $1.5B over the past two years. SIZE Capital is a new growth-stage fund focused on investing in companies transforming the commerce tech stack and commerce-enabling technologies. sizable is a consulting firm that works with enterprise brands across retail, consumer goods, restaurants and airlines to foster innovation by evaluating internal commerce technology stacks, sourcing and vetting customer-facing technology companies and serving as a thought partner to digital leadership.

In addition to his current role with SIZE, Mr. Schwartz is an independent board director and an advisor to a variety of companies including the unicorn Gopuff, and serves as a scout investor for Canaan Partners, a venture capital fund.

Prior to launching SIZE, Mr. Schwartz was Vice President, Global Marketing for Expedia Group's $5.4 billion hotel group where he led teams across digital, brand, creative, marketing technology, public relations, research and events. Mr. Schwartz also spent six years in marketing and retail at DreamWorks Animation where he built a new division to $1.2 billion in retail sales, developed brand strategies for "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda," "Madagascar," "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Trolls" and executed over 100 omnichannel marketing campaigns to support DreamWorks' entertainment properties.

Mr. Schwartz graduated from the London School of Economics with a Masters in Finance degree and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Economics and Management from Indiana University.

Brian's appointment comes on the heels of an exciting start to 2023 for Recess. The company recently announced exclusive experiential partnership with WeWork and secured $5M in Series A funding. To learn more about Recess, please visit https://www.recess.is.

About Recess

Recess is the leading experiential partnerships platform that helps brands engage and acquire new customers via event and venue partnerships at scale. Brands can discover, execute and measure turnkey experiential partnerships with thousands of events and venues reaching 230M+ consumers, using a single platform. For more information, please visit https://www.recess.is.

