Japan, SIG signs note to provide 50 Lucas Mills to assist Forestry Sector

The governments of Japan and Solomon Islands signed an Exchange Note today for the provision of 50 Lucas Saw Mills to be donated by Japan to assist in the country’s Forestry sector.

The Saw Mills will be provided through Japan’s Grant Aid “the Economic and Social Development Program” and is part of JICA’s “Project on Capacity Development for Sustainable Forest Resource Management (SMRM) aimed at developing the country’s forestry sector.

The signing of the Exchange Note was facilitated on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government and the Ministry of Forestry and Research by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

In thanking Japan for the assistance, Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka thanked Japan for its support towards the Forestry sector.

He said this support goes in line with the government’s prospects and goals to encourage downstream processing, increase sales of added value products and reduce sales of round logs that ensures sustainability of the forest resource in the long term.

“We are comforted in seeing your active support through this project, it speaks volume to your partnership and esteemed vision of seeing Solomon Islands live on with a sustainable forestry sector,” the supervising Minister added.

He further remarked that the support provided by the Government of Japan demonstrate its commitment to promote and advance socio-economic development in Solomon Islands.

Minister Agovaka therefore thanked the Ministry of Forestry and Research for the vision to have a forestry management system in place.

He said the system will enable resource owners to take ownership of the forest they own, enhance their capacity to ensure there is sustainable use of the forest and to add value added possibilities in the forestry sector.

Ambassador of Japan to the Solomon Islands, H.E. MIWA Yoshiaki said Japan strongly expect the 50 Lucas Mills donation will contribute to the development of the forestry and economy in the Solomon Islands.

“I also hope they will be effectively utilized for the development of sustainable forestry under the supervision of the Ministry of Forestry and Research,” Ambassador Miwa remarked.

Officials at the signing ceremony today also includes the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Forestry and Research, Dr. Vaeno Vigulu and Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Cornelius Walegerea.

Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka signing the document with Ambassador of Japan to the Solomon Islands, H.E. MIWA Yoshiaki.

Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka presenting his remarks.

Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka with the Ambassador of Japan to the Solomon Islands, H.E. MIWA Yoshiaki.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE