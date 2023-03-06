Submit Release
RSIPF and SIAF farewell AFP members

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF), recently, bid farewell to three Australian Federal Police (AFP) members who have completed their deployments in the Solomon Islands.

RSIPF’s Deputy Commissioner, Juanita Matanga, and Deputy Commissioner SIAF, Commander Heath Davies, saluted the departing officers and presented them with medals in a brief farewell ceremony held in the police headquarters at Rove.

“On behalf of the Commissioner and the RSIPF I wish to thank you for your services to the RSIPF. We wish you all the best,” Deputy Commissioner Matanga said.

Commander Davies congratulated the departing officers on their efforts whilst in Solomon Islands.

“You have made a significant contribution to SIAF, RSIPF and the broader mission, and we are grateful for your dedication and commitment. You have performed your duties to a high standard, and you should be proud as you depart on your journey back home,” Commander Davies said.

The departing officers were presented with certificates of appreciation and international law enforcement cooperation medals from the RSIPF.

Deputy Commissioner SIAF, Commander Davies, and RSIPF Deputy Commissioner, Matanga, with outgoing SIAF patrol member, Nicolas Ryner.

Deputy Commissioner SIAF, Commander Heath Davies, and RSIPF Deputy Commissioner, Juanita Matanga, with outgoing Officer-In-Charge of SIAF Joint Intelligent Group, Kylie Pratt.

