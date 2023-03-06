Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 4th quarter of 2022 - Gaming sector

MACAU, March 6 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released survey results of Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector for the fourth quarter of 2022. Survey coverage excludes junket promoters and junket associates.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, there were 52,174 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector, a decrease of 2,665 year-on-year; among them, dealers totalled 23,721, down by 685. In addition, number of service & sales workers went down by 932 to 3,967.

In December 2022, average earnings (excluding bonuses) of the full-time employees in the Gaming Sector were MOP23,680, up by 1.8% compared with June 2022 but down slightly by 0.1% year-on-year. Average earnings of dealers dropped by 1.1% to MOP19,800.

At the end of the fourth quarter, there were only 13 vacancies in the Gaming Sector, down by 45 year-on-year.

In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 92.3% of the vacancies required work experience and 30.8% required tertiary education; meanwhile, requirement for knowledge of Mandarin and English both stood at 76.9%.

In the fourth quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 99 and 803 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (0.2%) remained unchanged year-on-year; the employee turnover rate (1.5%) rose by 0.6 percentage points while the job vacancy rate fell to near zero. These indicators implied that the demand for manpower in the Gaming Sector remained relatively low.

As regards vocational training, the Gaming Sector had 283,677 participants attending training courses provided by the enterprise (including courses organised by the enterprise or in conjunction with other institutions, and those sponsored by the enterprise), representing a year-on-year decrease of 8.4%. The majority of the participants attended Services courses (48.6%), followed by Business & Administration courses (26.6%). Most of the courses were organised by the gaming enterprises, with the number of participants accounting for 96.3% of the total.