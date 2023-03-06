UM wireless charging system receives 1st prize of sci-tech achievement award among projects from Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao

MACAU, March 6 - An efficient and adaptable wireless charging system developed by a research team at the University of Macau (UM) recently received a first prize of the Science and Technology Achievement Award, the highest award in this category, in the 2022 Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao science and technology project review activity.

The activity was co-organised by Shenzhen Computer Users Association, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao talent exchange and qualification recognition committee, and the Shenzhen committee for the evaluation of technological achievements in electronic information technology. After an evaluation process involving experts from Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao, 17 research projects were awarded and the UM project titled ‘Efficient and Adaptable Wireless Charging System - Building an Era of Low-Carbon Travel and Efficient Property Management’ received a first prize of the Science and Technology Achievement Award. The award is not only a recognition of the strength of the UM research team, but also an affirmation of the contributions of UM and Macao to technological innovation and sustainable development.

The system was developed by Associate Professor Lam Chi Seng, Professor Mak Pui In, and Chair Professor Rui Martins in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology, the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, and the Institute of Microelectronics. Popularising electric vehicles in China is crucial to achieving the national ‘Dual Carbon’ goals. For this reason, the project aims to develop an efficient and adaptable wireless charging system that can easily adapt to the charging specifications of different vehicles and allow users to charge their vehicles without stopping. This technology can also be applied in the fields of property management and industrial automation, such as powering inspection and service robots for smart property management as well as automatic guided vehicles in smart warehouses. It can supply electricity 24 hours a day to support wireless power supply and Internet of Things application and can greatly improve work efficiency.

In addition, Sun Nan, a member of the leading Party members’ group of the Shenzhen Association for Science and Technology, also awarded the Shenzhen Computer Science and Technology Contribution Medal of the second grade to Prof Lam, the principle investigator of the project. Lam says that the project is a major achievement of UM in research and innovation, adding that the research results will help promote the technological development and economic transformation of Macao and even the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.