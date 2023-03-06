[Tourism+Commerce & Trade] The City is Expecting 14,000 Trade Visitors in March and April

MACAU, March 6 - To continue to expand customer base and extend tourist stays in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) encourages the MICE industry to provide “food, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and recreation” packages for MICE events to attract tourists with high spending power stay longer in Macao, motivating more co-operation and consumption in the city. The annual enterprise conferences and academic conferences to be held in Macao from March to April are projected to receive over 14,000 attendees.

MICE events combined with cultural experience to extend tourist stays in Macao

A large enterprise just held its annual conference in Macao, which was attended by nearly 2,000 business visitors from Mainland China. At the same time, the city offered a variety of cultural experience activities, including the digital artistic installations in integrated resorts, outdoor picnics, bungee jumping, museums, ancient temples, and famous stores in local communities, allowing the visitors to taste Macao’s local delicacies and experience the city’s unique cultures, which stimulated their consumption in Macao at the same time.

Macao’s ability to host large conventions and exhibitions is recognised by the organiser of the conference, who said that the reasons for choosing Macao include Macao’s international-standard software and hardware facilities; the friendly and efficient service team that is able to handle all kinds of emergencies in a flexible manner; large integrated hotels and resorts that offer MICE venues, accommodation, leisure and recreational activities at the same time; cultures and food integrating both Chinese and Western characteristics as well as many other tourism resources, all of which are appealing to attendees.

MICE events to be introduced through various measures

In 2022, Macao hosted a total of 460 MICE events, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. In 2023, IPIM will make every effort to implement various measures. It will team up with the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, relevant industries, and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises and combine the resources of all parties, customer bases network and network to attract and bid for international or regional MICE events to be held in Macao. Endeavour will also be made to attract more multinationals to hold annual conferences, corporate summits, large exhibitions, and industrial expos in Macao. It is hoped that Macao will stage 700 to 1,000 MICE events in2023.