Sheila Murphy of Focus Forward Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The success of any business or organization is dependent on the quality of leadership within that organization. Only when a leader has a willingness to develop their skills is great leadership and results even possible. However, in these unprecedented times of uncertainty, ambiguity, and rapidly changing business environment, today’s leaders struggle with the complexity and changing nature of their role. Strong leaders need support to guide and challenge them effectively, help them shift their mindset to new ways of thinking, build their skill set, and reach their full potential and desires.

And while, Sheila works with both men and women, she is on a personal mission to increase the number of women in power positions.

“My role as a coach and consultant is to assist purpose-driven enthusiastic and ambitious lawyers and other executive leaders that make the power moves to get them to the next executive level. My focus is on individuals seeking to grow, have greater impact and prosper, through personal and professional transformation. I help people go from uninspired and uncertain to unstoppable.”

As the founder and CEO of Focus Forward Consulting, Sheila is a sought-after coach, consultant, and former award-winning senior legal executive whose background with decades of successfully creating practical and effective strategies to grow careers, leadership and businesses. Sheila, an engaging speaker and storyteller, develops and delivers impactful training programs for companies and law firms to unleash the potential of their employees.

Sheila appreciates that each person comes with their own journey and strengths, so she leverages that information too as well as her industry and human behavior to set a course for reaching that next level. That’s why she has been so successful in guiding individuals to advance and create the careers and lives they want.

Sheila says that while consulting and coaching may seem similar there are differences so together, they can be a powerful combination. According to Sheila coaching, she works with the client to create solutions and strategies. Coaching is more future focused and creates the ability for more proactive thinking and approaches. Coaching does not provide answers, it encourages us to find our own solutions, it is truly a collaborative effort.

Consulting advises and gives you information and strategies. This is particularly helpful when people do not understand what is necessary to reach the next level and strategies that can be impactful.

As a highly experienced coach and consultant, Sheila draws from both disciplines to support her clients wherever they are on their path of personal development and to maximize their growth.

“I partner collaboratively with my clients to develop a clearer vision of what they want as well as overcome the fears that are holding them back. We build these mental muscles so in the future, they can navigate their own course more easily and they walk away with strategies and tools and no longer need my coaching. Through my consulting work I advise people on how corporations and law firms view high potential and how to fall in that bucket. I work with them to understand how critical leadership and soft skills is in achieving their goals so I’m giving the path, but I work with their unique strengths.”

Sheila is also highly passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion and today’s leaders she says must foster a culture of diversity and inclusion in order to achieve success. After all, we live in times where globalization, technological advances, sociocultural subtleties, and societal principles are directly reflected within our workplaces. Simply put, when leadership creates the right culture, it will create significant headway and have a dramatic improvement on engagement efficiency and employee performance.

Managers and leaders must proactively increase employee engagement or risk losing people. As there is still a war for talent, you want to create a highly engaged talent pipeline. One example is the Great Resignation leading to new ways of encouraging leaders to lead not by micromanaging but by encouraging employee input and innovations.

Moreover, with hybrid and to a certain extent remote work becoming the new normal, Sheila says there are advantages and disadvantages, and leaders and managers need to appreciate how to maximize results, train effectively and create a positive connected culture. Moreover, for those in law firms, business development has to become more intentional as people are spending less time in the office and at after-work events.

With remote work becoming the new normal, leaders must adapt, and Sheila says there are advantages and disadvantages to this. One of the benefits that is mutually beneficial for management and employees is how it can facilitate work life balance and the loss of commute times may help with burnout. On the other hand, the workplace is a hub for connection, collaboration, sharing coffee breaks, and building relationships. Sheila says it’s challenging for employees to receive proper training over Zoom because she says, “a lot of training happens causally in the office by simply popping your head in to ask a question, observing the actions of colleagues, or chatting with a business associate in the hall.” The most successful leaders will be those that create the environment that allows development, engagement, and yet also understand the need for employees to disengage from work.

Sheila’s coaching work continues to nurture and develop strong engaged leaders and partners. Her goals are not only that her clients propel forward but that they shine a light for others to follow.

“If you are looking to improve your performance or help your organizations reach and surpass their goals and objectives, I can help you develop the skills to advance and lead effectively. Remember, it is in your power and control to create the life and career where you can thrive and be engaged.”

For more information, visit www.focus-forward-consulting.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno