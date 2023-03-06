Morocco's CSEFRS, UNICEF to Strengthen Cooperation on Public Policies and Programs

MOROCCO, March 6 - The Higher Council for Education, Training and Scientific Research (CSEFRS) and UNICEF signed, Friday in Rabat, a new cooperation agreement aimed at evaluating public policies and programs in the field of education and training.

This agreement, which extends the existing partnership between these two institutions since 2018, is signed for a period of five years (2023-2027), between president of the CSEFRS, Habib El Malki, and the representative of UNICEF in Morocco, Speciose Hakizimana, said a statement by the CSEFRS.

This agreement, which is in line with the strategic vision of the 2015-2030 reform and the Framework Law 51.17 of the education, training and scientific research system, covers several aspects related to the promotion of the right to education and strengthening the education and training system in Morocco.

The objectives of this agreement are, among others, the development of tools and methods of evaluation, the development of data on the education system and the promotion of exchanges of expertise and international experiences through the establishment of study groups and research, the organization of scientific meetings and the publication of thematic reports, according to the same source.

Within the framework of this new partnership, a first two-year action plan for 2023-2024 has been adopted by the two parties and focuses, with reference to the Council's strategic vision, on two priority evaluation projects on the themes of "preschool education" and "school governance".

This first action plan also includes the organization of an international seminar on the theme of "Violence in schools: Manifestations, Contexts and Challenges".

This scientific event will be a timely opportunity to present the results of the study on violence in schools conducted in 2022 by the Higher Council for Education, Training and Scientific Research, in collaboration with UNICEF.

The expected objectives of this cooperation agreement by 2027 are to strengthen the capacity of the education system for the extension of quality education to the most vulnerable children and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, including the fourth goal on equal access to quality education for all and promote lifelong learning opportunities, concluded the statement.

MAP: 04 March 2023